76ers Unveil New City Edition Jerseys Inspired by 'Rocky'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 24: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers walks backcourt during a game during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on October 24, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled their new "City Edition" uniforms for the 2018-19 season, with a design inspired by the gray sweatsuit worn by Rocky Balboa in the original film's iconic training montage scene.

Nike originally pitched the idea to the Sixers, hoping to do three Rocky-inspired threads over the next three years, though they were met with some resistance.

"[Nike] almost lost me when they presented the idea of doing three," Sixers president Chris Heck told Zach Lowe of ESPN.com. "Rocky running the streets of Philadelphia—that's authentic. Once you get into Clubber Lang and some of other stuff, you lose the luster."

Instead, Nike and the Sixers settled on the homage to the sweatsuit, and as of now, it's the only Rocky-themed uniform the team plans on releasing.

"This is our 'Rocky' uniform, and this one is it," Heck told Lowe.

The original 13 colonies of the United States tie into the theme, represented by the 13 stars circling the player number. As Lowe noted, "Those stars represent a happy coincidence. They are part of the Sixers' iconography—they rest atop the '7' in Philly's current primary logo—and also appeared on the canvas of the ring in the climactic Creed-Balboa fight in Rocky."

It's a unique idea, and the execution is clean and classic enough that Nike and the Sixers pulled it off. For fans of both the Sixers and the Rocky movies, these jerseys will be a must have.

