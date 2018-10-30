College Football Playoff Notebook: LSU's Rank Trivial, Only Alabama Game Matters

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

When the first College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled, LSU fans were either going to be thrilled with a top-four spot or potentially fuming at getting snubbed.

I promise you, though, it never mattered.

The Tigers ultimately checked in at No. 3, a deserved recognition for their 7-1 start to the campaign. Ed Orgeron's club has outplayed preseason expectations by earning a trio of marquee wins, knocking out Miami, Auburn and Georgia so far.

But the only opponent that matters is coming to Baton Rouge this weekend in the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

A win secures LSU's spot as a national championship contender. A loss removes the Tigers from the CFP discussion.

It's that simple.

Yes, last year, Auburn nearly became the first program to overcome a two-loss record because of its terrific wins. LSU would fall to 7-2 with a loss, so would these be similar cases? After all, had Auburn edged Georgia again, it likely would've secured a CFP spot thanks to three total victories over Georgia and Alabama.

But LSU's resume—as impressive as it once seemed—is looking slightly worse through little fault of its own.

Miami and Auburn haven't matched their perception, entering Week 10 at 5-3 apiece. Yes, both schools held top-10 rankings at the time of the matchup with LSU. Only No. 6 Georgia remains ranked. While those wins aren't insignificant, context matters.

For example, Ohio State (ranked 10th in the CFP poll) shouldn't be getting much credit for defeating TCU, a team ranked No. 14 in the AP poll at the time but now has five losses. Notre Dame's triumph over then-No. 14 Michigan looks a lot more impressive than a dismantling of then-No. 7 Stanford.

LSU absolutely, unequivocally deserves praise for taking out Miami and Auburn, but those victories must be weighted properly.

When compared to an eventual conference champion, the Tigers probably won't boast a clear edge in strength of victory. Additionally, since Alabama would clinch the SEC West with a win, LSU couldn't flaunt an SEC title. It's an uphill battle, for sure.

None of that matters if LSU dethrones the Tide, though.

The Tigers enter the matchup as two-touchdown underdogs, per OddsShark, and will be without star linebacker Devin White for the first half due to a targeting suspension. There wouldn't be a more impressive win in college football this season.

From that point, LSU would need to navigate a remaining schedule of Arkansas, Rice and No. 20 Texas A&M to reach the SEC Championship Game. Either Georgia or Kentucky would be the opponent. Win there, and the College Football Playoff awaits.

Maybe—and we stress maybe—there's a chance of LSU is still a potential top-four choice despite losing to Georgia in the SEC title rematch if the perfect sequence of chaos happened elsewhere. But even that scenario involves one thing: Beating Alabama.

LSU's level of success this season hinges on Saturday's result.

The Other SEC Showdown

Saturday is only Nov. 3, but the SEC East champion will already be determined when No. 6 Georgia's trip to No. 9 Kentucky is over.

Both programs hold a 5-1 conference record, and the SEC plays an eight-game league schedule. Since the winner improves to 6-1 and loser falls to 5-2, the final result for either team would have no impact on the conference standings.

Note: Even if No. 11 Florida created a three-way tie at 6-2, Saturday's winner will be 2-0 against the tied teams.

The remaining games impact College Football Playoff, of course.

Last season's national runner-up, Georgia entered the 2018 campaign as a favorite to reach the CFP. While the Dawgs have encountered some issues on both sides of the ball, they still remain in position to make a return trip. Auburn, UMass and Georgia Tech await UGA following the pivotal clash in Lexington.

Kentucky certainly wasn't expected to be here, but the Wildcats are a win away from making things interesting. Their remaining schedule includes Tennessee, Middle Tennessee and Louisville—can't get much easier than that for a fringe contender.

The moral of the story? Saturday's winner will clinch the East and stay alive in the CFP chase. The loser is out of both.

Notre Dame's Tricky November Begins

What do the losses of LSU, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Washington State, Kentucky and West Virginia all have in common? Road games. Throw in Oklahoma's neutral-site clash with Texas, and every one-loss Power Five team dropped that contest away from home.

Although the fourth-ranked Irish will likely be favored in all four remaining games, they only have one contest in South Bend.

Notre Dame heads to Northwestern in Week 10, then hosts Florida State, takes on No. 19 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium and travels to USC for the regular-season finale.

And there's that pesky November trend hovering over Brian Kelly.

Dating back to 2013 and including this season, Notre Dame has posted a 29-10 record in pre-November games. In the closing month, however, the Irish are just 9-12—including a 1-8 mark on the road against power-conference opponents.

Notre Dame might be able to survive one loss, though that involves a little bit of help elsewhere. Kelly's club isn't guaranteed a playoff spot unless it finishes the regular season 12-0.

The upcoming slate is favorable, but the Irish must overcome a pair of ugly trends to stay perfect.

West Virginia Clinging to Slim Hopes

November will be similarly challenging for the No. 13 Mountaineers.

While the letdown at Iowa State didn't eliminate West Virginia, the loss meant Dana Holgorsen's team cannot afford another one. And this month, the 'Eers will travel to both No. 20 Texas and Oklahoma State and finish at home against No. 7 Oklahoma.

Yeesh.

According to OddsShark, West Virginia is a two-point underdog for Saturday's clash with Texas, which saw its CFP aspirations vanish in a loss to Oklahoma State. The Longhorns could now play spoiler and bounce the Mountaineers from the conversation.

Should Will Grier and Co. navigate the trip to Austin, a date with hapless TCU should send West Virginia to 8-1. Knocking off the Oklahoma programs is possible, but that's a daunting task.

As if that's not enough, the Mountaineers would then have a rematch with Oklahoma or Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game to secure a place in the College Football Playoff.

What a month.

