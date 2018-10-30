World Series 2018: Parade Info and Top Moments from Boston Red Sox Celebration

Harry How/Getty Images

With a 5-1 victory on Sunday night, the Boston Red Sox clinched their fourth World Series title in the past 14 years, besting the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

David Price tossed another gem with seven strong innings in the clincher, while Steve Pearce homered twice to secure World Series MVP honors.

Ahead is all you need to know about the upcoming parade and celebration, as well as a look at some of the celebration that has taken place since the team left the field on Sunday.

Red Sox Championship Parade

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 31

Start Time: 11 a.m. ET (rain or shine)

Watch: MLB Network

Parade Route

Celebration Moments

The new World Series banner has already been unfurled outside of Fenway Park:

The jersey David Price wore in Game 5 will be among the items headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York:

Plenty more celebrating was done on the team plane on the way back to Boston:

And here's the team arriving home:

Soak it up, Red Sox fans!