World Series 2018: Parade Info and Top Moments from Boston Red Sox Celebration

World Series 2018: Parade Info and Top Moments from Boston Red Sox CelebrationOctober 30, 2018
With a 5-1 victory on Sunday night, the Boston Red Sox clinched their fourth World Series title in the past 14 years, besting the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
David Price tossed another gem with seven strong innings in the clincher, while Steve Pearce homered twice to secure World Series MVP honors.
Ahead is all you need to know about the upcoming parade and celebration, as well as a look at some of the celebration that has taken place since the team left the field on Sunday.
Red Sox Championship Parade
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 31
Start Time: 11 a.m. ET (rain or shine)
Watch: MLB Network
Parade Route
The Boston Globe @BostonGlobe
Planning on heading to the #RedSox victory parade tomorrow? Here’s a map of the parade route. https://t.co/z6hUkJIgWL https://t.co/AEQuN8iaTi
Celebration Moments
The new World Series banner has already been unfurled outside of Fenway Park:
The jersey David Price wore in Game 5 will be among the items headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York:
Baseball Hall ⚾ @baseballhall
David Price of the @RedSox presents a jersey he wore in Game 5 of the #WorldSeries to the Hall of Fame vice president of communications and education Jon Shestakofsky. The jersey is on its way to the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/XMx1sdMi9g https://t.co/hIgwLpsrGv
Plenty more celebrating was done on the team plane on the way back to Boston:
And here's the team arriving home:
Boston Red Sox @RedSox
📍 Fenway Park: Home of the 2018 World Series Champions https://t.co/pLMohezIMo
Soak it up, Red Sox fans!
