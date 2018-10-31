WWE Rumors: Latest on TLC PPV, Women's Tag Team Championships and More

Credit: WWE.com

With Evolution in the rearview mirror and Crown Jewel just two days away, the WWE rumor mill is churning out reports on several topics that could tip the company's creative plans for the future.

What are those prospective plans?

Let's take a look.

WWE TLC Pay-Per-View Card

Booking decisions can always change between now and then but the SAP Center in San Jose, home of WWE's TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, advertised three headline bouts for the December 16 extravaganza: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre and Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship.

Rollins vs. Ambrose makes sense given recent storyline developments and one would assume it would carry either a TLC or ladder match stipulation with it. Rousey vs. Jax is no surprise either given Jax's victory in the battle royal at Evolution.

The big question here is whether Strowman vs. McIntyre is for the Universal Championship or if Brock Lesnar wins the title in Saudi Arabia and leaves the Raw brand's main event scene in limbo again.

Conspicuous in its absence is the SmackDown brand, which does not have a single match previewed, despite AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair appearing on the graphic.

Women's Tag Team Championship Plans

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported on the future of the long-awaited women's tag team titles.

"Even though it didn’t happen at Evolution, there’s still talk of Women’s Tag Titles, especially after reports WWE officials were handing out the “We Want Women’s Tag Championships” signs seen at the PPV."

The creative team has seemingly set the table for such titles, bringing competitors together in tandems for the last few weeks.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are the most established twosome while The Riott Squad has been a major force on both Raw and SmackDown for the last year. Throw in the remnants of Absolution, the thrown-together team of Asuka and Naomi and the teased devastating duo of Nia Jax and Tamina and you have a division strong enough to support titles.

The only question becomes whether or not the titles would be brand specific, whether a tournament for them would be held over the course of several weeks, alternating between brands, or if it would demand its own special.

WWE Advertising Hulk Hogan for Crown Jewel

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported WWE's official event page for Crown Jewel is advertising Hulk Hogan for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view this Friday afternoon.

Hogan was reinstated earlier this year after being fired from the company back in 2016 for racial remarks he was recorded making.

Hogan is an icon of the industry and, like it or not, was always going to come back to WWE. Considering the controversy that is already surrounding WWE's decision to move ahead with the show despite pressure from outside figures not to, and a refusal from John Cena and Daniel Bryan to wrestle on the show, Hogan's return on that stage seems...icky.

Maybe holding him off until Survivor Series or even the Royal Rumble in January would have better served the company rather than adding him a show that already features the in-ring return of Shawn Michaels after eight years of retirement.

That way two controversies do not intersect and draw any more unnecessary negative press for the company.