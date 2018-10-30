Golden Tate Trade Rumors: Top Reports on Lions WR Before 2018 NFL Trade Deadline

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is one of the biggest names creating some buzz on the NFL trade market, but interested teams are going to have to make a legitimate offer in order to convince Detroit to deal the veteran ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that a trade is "unlikely" unless the Lions are "blown away" by an offer, with "maybe a fourth-rounder" viewed as the possible asking price:

The 30-year-old Tate is in his fifth season in Detroit and is in the final year of his current contract. He has a base salary of $7 million in 2018, according to Spotrac.

He made it clear prior to the season, per the Detroit Free Press' Carlos Monarrez, that he wanted an extension so he could remain with the Lions.

According to Pelissero's NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots are among the teams to have shown interest in Tate. However, the former Pro Bowl wideout doesn't believe a trade is likely.

"I don't think so," Tate told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on Monday. "I feel like I'm a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that's not the case. But again, I do understand it's a business, and if it happens then, you know, depends on where they send me."

Tate is having another strong year in the Motor City. After putting up 1,000-plus yards in three of his first four seasons with the team, Tate has 44 receptions for 517 yards and three touchdowns through seven games.

If his current pace continues, it would mark his fifth consecutive season with at least 90 catches.

Detroit may not be motivated to move Tate, however. Despite being in the cellar of the NFC North, the Lions enter Week 9 just one game back in the win column of first place. They are 1-0 in NFC North play, with five divisional games still to play, including in each of the next two weeks.

With the Lions still right in the thick of the playoff race as the trade deadline approaches, interested teams will have to make Detroit an offer it can't refuse if it's going to move its top receiver.