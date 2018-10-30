Becky Lynch Is Perfect Catalyst to Cement Ronda Rousey as Top Star on WWE Roster

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

With the announcement that Ronda Rousey will square off against Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series, the Raw women's champion has the chance to cement her spot as the top Superstar in the company.

It's time for Lynch to help Rousey prove all the doubters wrong.

Since coming to WWE, Rousey has been one of the most talked about Superstars on the roster, successfully transitioning the mainstream notoriety she earned in mixed martial arts and Hollywood to her new career in wrestling.

The key now for Rousey and the company is to build her credibility with the WWE Universe.

There are still many wrestling fans who question Rousey's instant rise to the top of the card, arguing that she hasn't earned the right to wear the Raw Women's Championship after only a few months while others have worked years to achieve that dream.

From an in-ring perspective, Rousey has the chance to shut down the critics by stealing the show at Survivor Series with Lynch. While the Raw champion has been in high-profile matches before, her breakout moment will happen against the SmackDown champion at one of the most important shows of the year.

At Evolution, Lynch and Charlotte battled each other in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. In arguably her biggest opportunity since coming to WWE, Lynch not only stole the show, but she also proved she is the most organically popular wrestler on the roster.

With the diehard fans squarely in Lynch's corner and casual fans in favor of Rousey, the upcoming champion vs. champion challenge at Survivor Series will likely be the most anticipated women's match of 2018.

Rousey has shined at times in her previous feuds against Stephanie McMahon, Nia Jax and Nikki Bella, but Lynch will be the first opponent who can take the lead in the ring and on the mic to ensure the match lives up to expectations.

If Rousey and Lynch can put on an instant classic in November—easily conceivable after the latter's show-stealing Match of the Year contender at Evolution—many of the questions about the wrestling talent of the Raw women's titleholder will be answered emphatically.

Lynch will also bring out the best in Rousey's mic ability thanks to their contrasting characters. The Raw champion has been portrayed as the ultimate babyface since joining WWE, while Lynch has become one of the best heels in the wrestling business.

The result could be instant magic.

Under the guise of the storyline, Lynch can call out Rousey for the criticism levied against her by detractors. This would give Rousey the chance to answer the skeptics in her promos against the SmackDown champion.

With the perfect combination of elite in-ring work and entertaining promos, Lynch has the chance to help Rousey showcase her ability to main-event shows and carry WWE into the future as its cornerstone.

