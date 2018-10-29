Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch Announced for WWE Survivor Series 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series.

WWE announced Monday on Raw the Raw and SmackDown Live women's champions will face off Nov. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Both Rousey and Lynch were in action Sunday night at Evolution, WWE's first all-women's pay-per-view. Rousey successfully defended the Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella, while Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match to retain the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Earlier on Monday, Lynch threw a subtle dig at Rousey on Twitter regarding their respective matches.

Even though a title won't be on the line, Rousey vs. Lynch is something of a dream match. Rousey's MMA career speaks for itself, and she has looked like a natural in the wrestling ring. Lynch, meanwhile, might be the best technical wrestler in the women's division.

Rousey and Lynch use armbar submissions as their finishing moves as well, which should open the door for some great in-ring psychology.

Lynch and Flair delivered an all-time classic at Evolution, but The Irish Lass Kicker has largely been denied the kind of showcase singles bouts afforded to Rousey, Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks. She didn't win the NXT Women's Championship, and her first SmackDown women's title reign was forgettable for the most part.

Wrestling Rousey at Survivor Series could propel Lynch to the top of the division.

Looking toward the bigger picture, having Rousey vs. Lynch in November allows WWE to save a possible Rousey and Flair singles match for WrestleMania 35.