Ryan Fitzpatrick's Fantasy Outlook After Being Named Starter over Jameis Winston

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick is back at the helm and fantasy football owners should get back on the Fitzmagic train.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have apparently seen enough of quarterback Jameis Winston's turnovers and announced Monday that Fitzpatrick will get the start in next Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. As Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times noted, this was an easy decision based on their play this year:

This is big for fantasy purposes because the veteran has been an impact player when he has been on the field.

In the first three games of the season, Fitzpatrick totaled 1,230 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, throwing over 400 yards in each game. Things didn't go quite as well in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, but he was also benched midway through the game and many others have struggled against that tough defense.

Fitzpatrick showcased his downfield passing ability when he returned to the field Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, totaling 194 passing yards and two touchdowns in a little more than one quarter.

After 14 years in the NFL and a 50-72-1 record in the NFL, the 35-year-old isn't suddenly going to become Aaron Rodgers. However, he is part of a pass-happy offense—the Bucs rank fifth in the NFL in pass attempts—and there is a lot of talent around him in the passing game between Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and more.

This has led to his league-leading 10.8 yards per attempt in 2018.

Fitzgerald should be able to rack up the passing yards and touchdowns, even if it doesn't lead to Tampa Bay wins. If you need a quarterback, he should be the highest priority for you on the waiver wire this week.

While we don't know how long he will hold onto the job, he should be a borderline QB1 as long as he is under center.