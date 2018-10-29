NFL Rumors: Trade Buzz on DeSean Jackson, Demaryius Thomas and More

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Trades, trades and more trades. Read the NFL rumors and that's what you'll be expecting in the next 24 hours as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

Below, we'll catch up on the latest buzz at the wideout position, with a few big names in the news.

DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson reportedly wants out of Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers, however, don't seem inclined to grant him that wish.

On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that Jackson had requested a trade:

Later on Sunday, however, the team's general manager Jason Licht made it pretty clear that Jackson likely wasn't going to be leaving Tampa.

"I can say that my job and our job here is to field the best roster that we can to win games, and DeSean is a huge, huge part of that, not just today, but for the rest of the season," he told the Bucs radio network (h/t Rick Stroud of TampaBay.com). "Other than that, I don't have anything else to add." One of the reasons Jackson reportedly requested a trade was a lack of chemistry with former starting quarterback Jameis Winston. That worked itself out on Sunday, however, when Winston was benched after throwing four interceptions and Ryan Fitzpatrick nearly orchestrated a magical comeback, throwing for two touchdowns and erasing an 18-point deficit in a 37-34 loss. That was enough for head coach Dirk Koetter to announce Monday that Fitzpatrick would be the starter against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, per ESPN.com. Jackson, 31, is having an excellent season, posting 26 receptions for 594 yards and four touchdowns in seven games for the 3-4 Buccaneers. And the promotion of Fitzpatrick should make Jackson's unhappiness in Tampa dissipate. Don't expect him to be moved.

Demaryius Thomas

Denver's Demaryius Thomas, on the other hand, has a very good chance of being dealt after the team dropped to 3-5 on Sunday following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, putting them 0-2 against the AFC West leaders for the season and all but ending their hopes at a divisional title.

With Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton available at wideout, the Broncos could afford to move on from Thomas. And one team that reportedly has interest is the New England Patriots, per Michael Giardi of the NFL Network:

The combination of Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, James White, Rob Gronkowski and Thomas all catching passes from Tom Brady is a scary proposition. Regardless of whether New England makes a move for him or not, however, Thomas himself is half-expecting to be traded.

"I wish I knew, bro. I wish I could tell you, I really don't know," he said, when asked whether he thought he would remain with the Broncos, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. "Predict? 50-50, 50-50."

Those odds seem about right. If Thomas isn't a Bronco after Tuesday afternoon, it won't come as much of a surprise to anyone.

Pierre Garcon

And then there's Pierre Garcon, stuck on the 1-7 San Francisco 49ers and catching passes from backup quarterback C.J. Beathard with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the year. With the Niners heading for a top-five pick, the team is reportedly listening to offers for Garcon.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Niners "have fielded calls from at least three teams in the past week inquiring whether Garcon is available, and San Francisco has listened to what others are offering as talks are expected to continue..."

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com also suggested Garcon could be on the move:

While Garcon's production this season—21 receptions for 230 yards—isn't exactly ideal, he's a veteran addition who likely won't cost much to acquire and whose contract (base salary of $6.6 million this year and $5.6 million next season) isn't prohibitive.

Garcon is as likely as any other receiver on the market to be moved.