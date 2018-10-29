NBA Rumors: Cavaliers' GM Told JR Smith, Kyle Korver They Were out of Rotation

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 27: Kyle Korver #26 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Indiana Pacers on October 27, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman informed JR Smith and Kyle Korver that they would not be part of the team's rotation last week.

Shams Charania of Stadium reported there was a "disconnect" between coach Tyronn Lue, Altman and owner Dan Gilbert about the veterans receiving minutes. Altman had told them they were not going to play in favor of younger talent, but Lue added both back into the rotation anyway. 

That decision was likely part of the reason the Cavs fired Lue on Sunday after an 0-6 start.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

