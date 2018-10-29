NBA Rumors: Cavaliers' GM Told JR Smith, Kyle Korver They Were out of Rotation

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman informed JR Smith and Kyle Korver that they would not be part of the team's rotation last week.

Shams Charania of Stadium reported there was a "disconnect" between coach Tyronn Lue, Altman and owner Dan Gilbert about the veterans receiving minutes. Altman had told them they were not going to play in favor of younger talent, but Lue added both back into the rotation anyway.

That decision was likely part of the reason the Cavs fired Lue on Sunday after an 0-6 start.

