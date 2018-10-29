LeBron James Jokes 'I'm Ready' After Michael Jordan 1-on-1 Challenge

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Former NBA great and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan cut a promo for NBC's Sunday Night Football, hyping a matchup between the Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots next week with a conversation about the "greatest of all time."

In the commercial, of course, Jordan was talking about Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady, though before the reveal, it appeared he was referencing the debate about the greatest player in NBA history between himself and LeBron James.

On Monday, James jokingly responded.

As for any conversation about the greatest quarterback in NFL history, well, Peyton Manning might like a word. Joe Montana or Brett Favre or Drew Brees deserve to at least be in the conversation as well, even if Brady's resume—five-time champion, three-time MVP, 13-time Pro Bowler—is tough to top.

Of course, the one person who could top it would be a six-time champion like Jordan.