LeBron James Jokes 'I'm Ready' After Michael Jordan 1-on-1 Challenge

LeBron James Jokes 'I'm Ready' After Michael Jordan 1-on-1 ChallengeOctober 29, 2018
Former NBA great and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan cut a promo for NBC's Sunday Night Football, hyping a matchup between the Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots next week with a conversation about the "greatest of all time."
SNF on NBC @SNFonNBC
How do you settle the debate over who is the ‘Greatest of All Time?’ @Jumpman23 wants to see it happen head-to-head. https://t.co/L4v6kOvJfF
In the commercial, of course, Jordan was talking about Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady, though before the reveal, it appeared he was referencing the debate about the greatest player in NBA history between himself and LeBron James.
On Monday, James jokingly responded.
LeBron James @KingJames
IM READY!!!! Oh my bad I thought, maybe u were, umm never mind back to my regular schedule program https://t.co/4JmeesffNu
As for any conversation about the greatest quarterback in NFL history, well, Peyton Manning might like a word. Joe Montana or Brett Favre or Drew Brees deserve to at least be in the conversation as well, even if Brady's resume—five-time champion, three-time MVP, 13-time Pro Bowler—is tough to top.
Of course, the one person who could top it would be a six-time champion like Jordan.
