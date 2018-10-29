Red Sox Parade 2018: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Info

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions once again, and the team will get a chance to celebrate with the fans before too long.

As team president and CEO Sam Kennedy told CBS Boston, the championship parade will likely be Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

On the other hand, the official date is still up in the air, with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh saying the parade will be either Tuesday or Wednesday. The details are expected to be announced Monday.

Television and live stream info will also be announced at a later time, although the 2013 version was streamed on NESN.

Although the last few years saw teams winning their first World Series titles in franchise history or at least first in many years, the Red Sox are well prepared for a parade after winning their fourth championship in 15 years.

The city has also seen more success outside of just baseball:

After Red Sox championships in 2004, 2007 and 2013, the city used its amphibious duck boat tours to display the players on both the roads and in the water.

The 2013 parade went from Fenway Park into the Charles River, covering a total of 3.8 miles:

Based on Walsh's congratulatory tweet Sunday night, it seems we are headed toward more duck boats:

The 2018 team was dominant throughout the year with a major league-best 108 wins before going 11-3 in the postseason on its way to a title. While title fatigue might set in with the fans, there will likely still be a packed city during the parade to celebrate this outstanding squad.