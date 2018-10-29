Red Sox Parade 2018: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Info

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: The Boston Red Sox celebrate their 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five to win the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions once again, and the team will get a chance to celebrate with the fans before too long.

As team president and CEO Sam Kennedy told CBS Boston, the championship parade will likely be Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

On the other hand, the official date is still up in the air, with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh saying the parade will be either Tuesday or Wednesday. The details are expected to be announced Monday.

Television and live stream info will also be announced at a later time, although the 2013 version was streamed on NESN.

Although the last few years saw teams winning their first World Series titles in franchise history or at least first in many years, the Red Sox are well prepared for a parade after winning their fourth championship in 15 years.

The city has also seen more success outside of just baseball:

After Red Sox championships in 2004, 2007 and 2013, the city used its amphibious duck boat tours to display the players on both the roads and in the water.

The 2013 parade went from Fenway Park into the Charles River, covering a total of 3.8 miles:

Based on Walsh's congratulatory tweet Sunday night, it seems we are headed toward more duck boats:

The 2018 team was dominant throughout the year with a major league-best 108 wins before going 11-3 in the postseason on its way to a title. While title fatigue might set in with the fans, there will likely still be a packed city during the parade to celebrate this outstanding squad.

Related

    Red Sox, Astros Favored Win 2019 World Series

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox, Astros Favored Win 2019 World Series

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    David Price Changes the Narrative

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    David Price Changes the Narrative

    Jeff Fletcher
    via Daily News

    Kershaw on Possible Opt-Out: 'We Have 3 Days to Talk'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kershaw on Possible Opt-Out: 'We Have 3 Days to Talk'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    🚨Red Sox Win 4th World Series Since 2004 🏆

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    🚨Red Sox Win 4th World Series Since 2004 🏆

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report