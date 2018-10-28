B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Luka Goes with KD7, Ayton in the X-Ray Pumas, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Luka Goes with KD7, Ayton in the X-Ray Pumas, MoreOctober 29, 2018
A relatively quiet night in the NBA still featured some interesting footwear across the league.
There were only four games Sunday, but the players in action showcased some unique kicks. While they weren't all winners, the shoes were at least noteworthy.
Here are the top looks from around the NBA.
Spencer Dinwiddie Goes Colorful
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@SDinwiddie_25 wearing another custom K8IROS 8.1 by @k_obrand in support of his foundation @Dinwiddie_FF https://t.co/Ged883CHEj
Deandre Ayton Rocks Some Pumas
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DeandreAyton wearing the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt “X-Ray” in Oklahoma City https://t.co/FtibJpfcwp
Luka Doncic Shows Some Style for a Rookie
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@luka7doncic wearing the Nike KD 7 “N7” tonight against Utah https://t.co/ZUqPDL8Ib9
Paul George with a More Classic Look
Stephen Curry Wearing His Own Shoes
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephenCurry30 wearing the Under Armour Curry 5 in Brooklyn https://t.co/oQESNzkFZf
Kevin Durant Has Interesting Look in Signature Sneakers
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Detailed look at @KDTrey5 in the KD11 tonight against the Nets https://t.co/GRNFKet9KQ
Kelly Oubre Honors Kobe While Playing in LA
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KELLYOUBREJR wearing the Nike Kobe 8 "Prelude" against Los Angeles https://t.co/grunpNS5Rx
With 18 teams set to play Monday, there should be even more options to look forward to tomorrow.
