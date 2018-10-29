Fantasy Football Week 9: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

The Week 8 NFL slate was great, but it has nothing on the Week 9 schedule as some of the best matchups of the season take place.

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers square off on Sunday Night Football, while two teams with a combined 13-1 record (the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams) play at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 5-2 Los Angeles Chargers travel north to face the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks in a battle of surging teams, while the 4-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers and 4-4 Baltimore Ravens fight for AFC North supremacy.

On the fantasy side, some potentially explosive matchups offer the chance for massive point totals. We'll take a look at some flex rankings (running back, wide receiver and tight end) in particular while offering some projections. You can also find some analysis on four players and a few projections below.

Flex Rankings and Projections

1. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (at Cleveland Browns): 8 catches, 180 yards, 2 TD (42 points)

2. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks (at New Orleans Saints): 8 catches, 180 yards, 2 TD (38 points)

3. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams (at New England Patriots): 9 catches, 140 yards, 2 TD (35 points)

4. New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon (vs. Green Bay Packers): 8 catches, 140 yards, 2 TD (34 points)

5. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (at Denver Broncos): 8 catches, 120 yards, 2 TD (32 points)

6. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (vs. Detroit Lions): 10 catches, 140 yards, 1 TD (30 points)

7. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley (at New Orleans Saints): 140 yards from scrimmage, 4 catches, 2 TD (30 points)

8. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (at Seattle Seahawks): 120 yards from scrimmage, 6 catches, 2 TD (30 points)

9. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 150 yards from scrimmage, 8 catches, 1 TD (29 points)

10. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (at Washington Redskins): 8 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (26 points)

11. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (vs. Los Angeles Rams): 150 yards from scrimmage, 5 catches, 1 TD (26 points)

12. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

13. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas (vs. Los Angeles Rams): 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

14. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

15. Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (vs. Houston Texans): 7 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

16. Baltimore Ravens WR John Brown (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 7 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

17. Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake (vs. New York Jets): 120 yards from scrimmage, 4 catches, 1 TD (22 points)

18. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (vs. Tennessee Titans): 120 yards from scrimmage, 4 catches, 1 TD (22 points)

19. New England Patriots RB James White (vs. Green Bay Packers): 100 yards from scrimmage, 6 catches, 1 TD (22 points)

20. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (vs. Green Bay Packers): 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (at Carolina Panthers): 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson (at Carolina Panthers): 5 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

23. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs (vs. Detroit Lions): 7 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

24. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen (at Buffalo Bills): 90 yards from scrimmage, 5 catches, 1 TD (20 points)

25. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt (at Cleveland Browns): 120 yards from scrimmage, 2 catches, 1 TD (20 points)

26. Oakland Raiders TE Jared Cook (at San Francisco 49ers): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

27. Carolina Panthers WR Devin Funchess (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

28. Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 5 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (19 points)

29. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle (vs. Oakland Raiders): 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

30. San Francisco 49ers RB Matt Breida (vs. Oakland Raiders): 90 yards from scrimmage, 3 catches, 1 TD (18 points)

31. Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate (at Minnesota Vikings): 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

32. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay (at Minnesota Vikings): 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

33. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown (at Baltimore Ravens): 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

34. Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson (vs. Atlanta Falcons): 100 yards from scrimmage, 2 catches, 1 TD (18 points)

35. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (vs. Houston Texans): 90 yards from scrimmage, 3 catches, 1 TD (18 points)

36. New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith (vs. Los Angeles Rams): 4 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

37. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed (vs. Atlanta Falcons): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

38. San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin (vs. Oakland Raiders): 4 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

39. Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (at Cleveland Browns): 4 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

40. Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner (at Baltimore Ravens): 80 yards from scrimmage, 3 catches, 1 TD (17 points)

41. Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham (at New England Patriots): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

42. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones (at New England Patriots): 90 yards from scrimmage, 2 catches, 1 TD (17 points)

43. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton (at Buffalo Bills): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

44. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (at Cleveland Browns): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

45. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods (at New Orleans Saints): 8 catches, 80 yards (16 points)

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (at Carolina Panthers): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

47. New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram (vs. Los Angeles Rams): 70 yards from scrimmage, 2 catches, 1 TD (15 points)

48. Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

49. Oakland Raiders RB Jalen Richard (at San Francisco 49ers): 7 catches, 70 yards (14 points)

50 (tie). New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman (vs. Green Bay Packers): 7 catches, 70 yards (14 points)

50 (tie). Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard (at Carolina Panthers): 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones (at New England Patriots)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been one of the most efficient runners in football since the beginning of the 2017 season. He rushed for 5.5 yards per carry last year, and that number hasn't wilted this season with the ex-BYU star rushing 44 times for 274 yards (6.2 yards per carry).

The problem is Jones has split time with Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery in the backfield. In his first four games played this season, Jones had just 36 touches, or an average of nine per game.

That number ballooned to 14 on Sunday, however, as Jones gained 86 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown. Williams and Montgomery had just seven touches combined.

If the increased Week 8 usage foreshadows Jones' work for the rest of the season, then he's an automatic start every week in fantasy lineups. Sunday's battle with the New England Patriots is no exception, as this could develop into a shootout between two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and New England's Tom Brady. That could mean more touchdown possibilities for Jones.

Oakland Raiders RB Jalen Richard (at San Francisco 49ers)

If you're looking for a player who should be a near-automatic producer of 10-15 points every week, then look toward Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard, who is taking advantage of increased opportunities with running back Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve and wideout Amari Cooper now a Dallas Cowboy.

In Oakland's first game following the injured reserve placement and trade, Richard saw his second-highest target total of the season with eight. He parlayed those opportunities into eight catches for 50 yards, and he added 14 rushing yards on the ground.

While Richard may not see many carries with Doug Martin now carrying that responsibility, he will be called upon frequently on checkdowns if the Raiders find themselves down or in the middle of high-scoring games, which was the case in the team's 42-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Considering that the team is 1-6 and clearly in rebuilding mode, expect Oakland to be down more often than not, which should mean more work for Richard. From a fantasy perspective, he's an excellent flex play if you're looking for someone with a high floor. The upside isn't great, but if you're not concerned about that, start him every week.

Week 9 Waiver-Wire Targets

Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee (20 percent) at Denver Broncos

Houston Texans WR Vyncint Smith (0 percent) at Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker (13 percent) vs. New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (5 percent) at Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore (15 percent) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks TE Ed Dickson (1 percent) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles WR Josh Reynolds (1 percent) at New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith (31 percent) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee (20 percent) at Denver Broncos

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V suffered a torn ACL on Thursday and is out for the season. It's a devastating blow to the player and the team as the speedy Fuller had caught 32 passes for 503 yards and four scores in seven games.

Keke Coutee is the next man up to fill the No. 2 wide receiver spot on the depth chart, but he's battling a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the team's recent Thursday Night Football win over the Miami Dolphins. Thankfully, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided some good news:

If Coutee is back Sunday against the Denver Broncos, then he should immediately see plenty of snaps (and perhaps targets). Coutee stepped in for Fuller in Week 4 when the latter player left early in with an injury.

The rookie out of Texas Tech proceeded to catch 11 passes for 109 yards in a 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts and has 21 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown on the season. He should be productive and is a solid add if you're looking for a wideout for the rest of the way.

Los Angeles WR Josh Reynolds (1 percent) at New Orleans Saints

This pick is dependent upon the status of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has missed two games with a sprained MCL. If he can't go for Week 9 at the New Orleans Saints, then wideout Josh Reynolds will take his place in the lineup.

Reynolds came through on Sunday as he caught three passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-27 victory over the Packers. While it's encouraging that quarterback Jared Goff looked his way in the red zone twice, Reynolds has only six targets in his last two starts and may be a boom-or-bust type fantasy player.

Still, six teams are going on byes this week, and fantasy teams will need reinforcements. The Rams and Saints are two of the highest-scoring teams in football and could be part of all-time shootout classic. If that's the case, Reynolds could benefit from the abundance of scoring opportunities and find the end zone again.