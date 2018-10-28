Rich Hill: Donald Trump Should Focus on USA, Not World Series After Game 4 Tweet

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill celebrates after the last out in the top of the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill doesn't think President Donald Trump should be worrying about the World Series

Trump took to Twitter after Game 4 of the World Series to question the decisions of manager Dave Roberts:

Hill believes there are more important things for the president to worry about.

"There was a mass shooting yesterday," the pitcher said Sunday, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.  "...The focus, in my opinion, of the president is to be on the country, and not on moves that are made in a World Series game."

Trump certainly wasn't the only one questioning Roberts after Game 4.

Hill was outstanding against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, allowing no runs and just one hit in his first six innings while the Dodgers built a 4-0 lead. However, he walked the first batter he faced in the seventh inning and was quickly removed in favor of Scott Alexander. 

Three batters later, Mitch Moreland hit a three-run home run to trim the lead. The Red Sox eventually earned a 9-6 win to go up 3-1 in the World Series.

While the decision to remove the starter was highly debated within the sports world, Hill clearly believes the president's attention should be elsewhere.

The pitcher noted the shooting in Pittsburgh on Saturday during which a man killed 11 people in a synagogue.

