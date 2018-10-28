Demaryius Thomas Trade Rumors: Patriots Have Discussed Deal for Broncos WR

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have considered making a trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported Sunday.

Giardi added the Patriots "have been active on the trade front for weeks" and aren't limiting themselves to the receiver position ahead of Tuesday's deadline:

The Patriots already made one midseason move to bolster their receiving corps when they acquired Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns. Adding Thomas would be a nice complement to that trade.

Gordon has been a great downfield threat for New England, averaging 17.2 yards per catch. His usage has been a little more limited, though. According to Pro Football Reference, 14 of Gordon's 25 targets have come with 10 or more yards to go for a first down.

Thomas would give Tom Brady a proven target on shorter throws. Through seven games, the 30-year-old has 33 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns.

While Thomas' 11.3 yards per reception are on pace to be a career low, New England wouldn't need him to be a consistent vertical threat as long as Gordon is healthy.

Thomas' contract may look unwieldy at first but would offer some flexibility to the Patriots or any other team that acquired him. He counts for $17.5 million against the salary cap in 2019, but cutting him before June 1 would mean saving $14 million, with the remaining $3.5 million staying on the books as dead money, per Over the Cap.

The Patriots would have the second half of this season to determine whether keeping Thomas around for next year would be worth it.