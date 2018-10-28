NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Considering Resting Kevin Love After Foot Injury

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

After Kevin Love missed the past two games with a foot injury, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly considering keeping him out longer as a precaution, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Long-term rest could help his "persistent foot soreness."

There is otherwise no timetable for return, and none is expected before Monday or Tuesday, Stein noted.

The forward was first ruled out with his foot soreness for Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons and didn't play Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland's next game is Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks, and it doesn't appear likely Love will return.

The Cavaliers have struggled mightily with or without Love this year, starting 0-6 and firing head coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Love has played well when he is on the court, leading the team with 19.0 points and 13.5 rebounds and adding 3.5 assists per game in four appearances. However, it doesn't seem like his presence has helped much for a team that is likely headed for a long year.

Sam Dekker started last game in place of Love and will likely get more playing time for as long as Love is out.