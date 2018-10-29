Breeders' Cup 2018: Odds and Predictions for All Races

Horsephotos/Getty Images

North America's horse racing season is nearing its end, and the 2018 Breeders' Cup will come to a climax with one of the biggest events left on this year's sports calendar.

The Breeders' Cup will feature some of the biggest names in horse racing, and Saturday's Classic has a $6 million prize purse, with $3.3 million going to the winner, per the event website.

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, will host the 2018 edition of the Breeders' Cup after it was staged in Del Mar, California, last year.

The racing calendar is edging to a close, but the Breeders' Cup brings with it plenty of opportunity for bettors, and we take a look at the latest odds ahead of Saturday's extravaganza.

All odds are correct as of 7 a.m. ET on Monday, October 29. Horses listed in more than one race are yet to declare which event they'll compete in. Predicted winners of each race are in bold.

Breeders' Cup Classic

Accelerate 3-1

3-1 Mckinzie 6-1

6-1 Catholic Boy 13-2

West Coast 7-1

Yoshida 9-1

9-1 Mind Your Biscuits 10-1

Mendelssohn 11-1

Roaring Lion 12-1

Thunder Snow 12-1

Collected 16-1

Pavel 33-1

Gunnevera 40-1

40-1 Toast of New York 50-1

Discreet Lover*

City of Light*

Lone Sailor*

Axelrod *

* Seeking the Soul*

Bravazo *

Entries per the Breeders' Cup website. Odds per OddsShark, * indicates odds unavailable.



One of the most popular races for betting of the year, this year's Classic is headlined by favourite Accelerate, and the front-runner shouldn't falter on this occasion, having won his last three in succession.

The John Sadler-trained horse is aptly named, too, after Daily Racing Form writer Brad Free attested to his phenomenal Beyer speed rating in August—still the fastest he's produced in his career coming into the Classic:

Rival trainer Bob Baffert has a few well-placed entries in Mckinzie, West Coast and Collected, but Accelerate looks a class act at a mile-and-a-quarter and is enjoying form too good to ignore.

Longines Turf

Enable 4-7

4-7 Roaring Lion 4-1

Waldgeist 5-1

5-1 Magical 7-1

Talismanic 10-1

10-1 Channel Maker 14-1

Robert Bruce 16-1

Glorious Empire 25-1

Hunting Horn 33-1

Sadlers Joy 50-1

Joy 50-1 Arklow 50-1

50-1 Hi Happy 50-1

Liam the Charmer 66-1

Quarteto De Cordas 66-1

Per Oddschecker.com.



Trainer John Gosden is sure to have several contenders for big prizes over the course of the Breeders' Cup, but Enable may be his finest shot in the Turf, where she could compete alongside stablemate Roaring Lion.

The latter of those isn't cemented in the Turf just yet, but racing presenter Clare Balding referred to Gosden's numerous elite-level stars when debating 2018's Cartier Horse of the Year:

Enable is the only pick of the bunch listed at less than even odds and looks dead set for what would be a ninth consecutive win—albeit only her third in 2018—having failed to win only one of her 10 career races.

Longines Distaff

Monomoy Girl 3-2

Girl 3-2 Abel Tasman 7-2

Midnight Bisou 9-2

9-2 Wow Cat 8-1

Blue Prize 12-1

12-1 Wonder Gadot 16-1

16-1 Vale Dori*

La Force*

Mopotism *

* Champagne Problems*

Verve's Tale*

Fuhriously Kissed*

Entries per the Breeders' Cup website. Odds per OddsShark, * indicates odds unavailable.

The Longines Distaff will feature the last two winners of the Kentucky Oaks, as 2018 winner Monomoy Girl and 2017 champion Abel Tasman take to the track at Churchill Downs in pursuit of similar plaudits on Saturday.

However, it's middle-order Blue Prize who has caught attention in the buildup and could be on for an upset after winning the Grade 1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland in Kentucky earlier in October.

What's more, Blue Prize has won in each of his last two races at Churchill Downs, and he appears a versatile horse after having three different jockeys in those last three successive wins.

Breeders' Cup Mile

Polydream 4-1

4-1 Recoletos 5-1

5-1 Expert Eye 6-1

Oscar Performance 13-2

Benbati 10-1

10-1 Lightning Spear 12-1

Lancaster Bomber 12-1

Gustav Klimt 14-1

Without Parole 14-1

Analyze It 14-1

Delta Prince 16-1

Lord Glitters 20-1

A Raving Beauty 25-1

Heart to Heart 33-1

Voodoo Song 33-1

Hunt 40-1

Forge 40-1

Frostmourne 50-1

Om 66-1

Per Odds Shark.

The Mile looks like one of the most open races on Saturday's schedule, and A Raving Beauty catches the eye as one who could break free of her 25-1 odds and pull off a shock.

The mare has won two of her last four races—both at Grade 1—and Alicia Wincze Hughes of Blood Horse has recently backed her pedigree over a mile distance, which bodes well for Saturday's trip:

Breeders' Cup Sprint

Imperial Hint (15-8)

Roy H 5-2

5-2 Promises Fulfilled 6-1

X Y Jet 8-1

Mind Your Biscuits 8-1

Limousine Liberal 10-1

Whitmore 10-1

10-1 Firenze Fire 14-1



Fire 14-1 Distinctive B 25-1

Happy Like a Fool 33-1

Mr. Crow 33-1

Seven Trumpets 33-1

Warriors Club 50-1

Always Sunshine 50-1

B Squared 50-1

Per Oddschecker.com.

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Wild Illusion 11-4

Sistercharlie 3-1

3-1 Magic Wand 5-1

5-1 Magical 6-1

Eziyra 8-1

8-1 Fourstar Crook 10-1

Crook 10-1 A Raving Beauty 12-1

Princezz Yaiza 16-1

16-1 Athena 20-1

Santa Monica 25-1

Paved 40-1

Smart Choice 40-1

Thais 40-1

Moms On Strike 50-1

Fuhriously Kissed 100-1

Per Oddschecker.com.

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile

Catalina Cruiser 6-5

6-5 City of Light 4-1

Seeking the Soul 6-1

Firenze Fire 7-1

Fire 7-1 Bravazo 9-1

9-1 Promises Fulfilled 10-1

Whitmore 10-1

10-1 Limousine Liberal 12-1

Lone Sailor 12-1

Seven Trumpets 20-1

Isotherm 20-1

Awesome Slew 25-1

Giant Expectations 25-1

Trigger Warning 33-1

Dak Attack 50-1

Attack 50-1 Warriors Club 50-1

Per Oddschecker.com.

Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint

Disco Partner 3-1

Stormy Liberal 4-1

World of Trouble 6-1

Conquest Tsunami 8-1

Havana Grey 10-1

Bucchero 12-1

12-1 Lost Treasure 12-1

Will Call 16-1

Richards Boy 16-1

Chanteline 16-1

16-1 Ruby Notion 20-1

Rainbow Heir 20-1

El Astronaute 25-1

25-1 Vision Perfect 25-1

Hembree 25-1

25-1 Pay Any Price 25-1

Insta Erma 33-1

Erma 33-1 Blind Ambition 33-1

Extravagant Kid 33-1

B Squared 33-1

Per Oddschecker.com.

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

Marley's Freedom 5-4

Selcourt 7-2

7-2 Finleysluckycharm 7-1

7-1 Golden Mischief 14-1

Mia Mischief 16-1

Skye Diamonds 16-1

Miss Sunset 20-1

Highway Star 20-1

Anonymity 20-1

Chalon 25-1

25-1 Shamrock Rose 25-1

Mopotism 25-1

25-1 Happy Like A Fool 25-1

Dream Pauline 25-1

Stormy Embrace 25-1

Kirby's Penny 33-1

Bixby Lou 50-1

Per Oddschecker.com.