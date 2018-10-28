Glenn Hoddle Suffered Heart Attack, Remains in Serious Condition After Collapse

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle is said to be in "serious condition" after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

Per Alistair Magowan of BBC Sport, a spokesperson for the 61-year-old provided an update on his condition and thanked the footballing world for their support:

"The family are grateful to everyone in the football family - and beyond - that have sent kind messages of support. They are very much appreciated. In particular, Glenn and his family would like to publicly thank the BT Sport staff that treated him immediately on set following his collapse.

"Glenn is now in the care of the professional NHS medical services, who have also been exemplary in helping him and the family during the last 24 hours.

"Doctors have advised the most important thing for Glenn is time to rest. Therefore, his family have reiterated the request for their privacy to be respected during this period."

On Saturday a spokesperson also said the ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager was "responding well" to treatment, per BBC Sport.

As Magowan noted, Hoddle collapsed after an appearance on BT Sport on his birthday. BT Sport's Final Score show that covers the Saturday afternoon fixtures was subsequently cancelled.

Former Wales international Robbie Savage, a colleague of Hoddle's on BT Sport, reacted to a challenging day on social media:



Meanwhile, the footballing world was awash with concern for Hoddle, with the England Twitter account posting the following message from current boss Gareth Southgate:

During his time as a player, Hoddle was one of the most gifted English footballers around, making 53 appearances for the Three Lions.

While he had spells with Monaco—where he won the Ligue 1 title—Chelsea and Swindon, he is best remembered for his time at Tottenham, where he made 377 appearances and scored 88 goals. In his 12 years at White Hart Lane, he won the FA Cup twice.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece commented on how elegant a footballer Hoddle was in his heyday:



After spending time as a player-manager with both Swindon and Chelsea, Hoddle went on to manage England in 1996, spending two-and-a-half years in charge of the national team.

After leaving the Three Lions, he also had stints in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.