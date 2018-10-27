Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says Amari Cooper Has 'Been as Advertised'

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes the early returns he has gotten on his decision to trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan (h/t NFL.com's Herbie Teope) on Friday, Jones was complimentary of his new wideout: "He's been as advertised with his conscientiousness, how he approaches his work ethic. And, of course, he has unique skills."

The Cowboys acquired Cooper from the Oakland Raiders on Monday for a 2019 first-round draft pick.

It was a steep price to pay given Cooper's inconsistency this season. Through six games, Cooper has 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown.

Of his 280 yards, 244 came in just two games.

Dallas ranked 29th in the NFL in passing offense entering Week 8, but Jones has no doubt Cooper will make a positive impact: "He'll definitely change the dynamics of the offense. There's no question about it."

Cooper topped 1,000 yards and was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons after Oakland selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft.

He will look to lead an unheralded receiving corps that includes Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Tavon Austin and rookie Michael Gallup.

The 3-4 Cowboys are off this week, but they will host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 9.