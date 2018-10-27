Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

If you have some players from the Thursday Night Football game in your season-long fantasy football lineups, chances are you're off to a good start for Week 8.

Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins scored two touchdowns in his team's 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins, while running back Lamar Miller had 133 rushing yards and one touchdown. For Miami, running back Kenyan Drake led the team in scoring with two touchdowns.

However, those players won't be enough for a fantasy win, so if you're looking to make some last-minute lineup moves, check out the projections below (scoring is based on full point-per-reception leagues) and some analysis on two running backs, wide receivers and tight ends.

Top 20 Running Backs

1. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley vs. Green Bay Packers: 220 Total Yds, 6 Rec, 3 TD (46 Pts)

2. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley vs. Washington Redskins: 170 Total Yds, 7 Rec, 1 TD (30 Pts)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner vs. Cleveland Browns: 180 Total Yds, 4 Rec, 1 TD (28 Pts)

4. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt vs. Denver Broncos: 160 Total Yds, 5 Rec, 1 TD (27 Pts)

5. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson vs. San Francisco 49ers: 140 Total Yds, 6 Rec, 1 TD (26 Pts)

6. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at Minnesota Vikings: 120 Total Yds, 7 Rec, 1 TD (25 Pts)

7. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Baltimore Ravens: 100 Total Yds, 6 Rec, 1 TD (22 Pts)

8. Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson vs. Seattle Seahawks: 130 Total Yds, 3 Rec, 1 TD (22 Pts)

9. New England Patriots RB James White at Buffalo Bills: 80 Total Yds, 8 Rec, 1 TD (22 Pts)

10. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen vs. New York Jets: 90 Total Yds, 6 Rec, 1 TD (21 Pts)

11. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay at Kansas City Chiefs: 80 Total Yds, 5 Rec, 1 TD (19 Pts)

12. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 100 Total Yds, 3 Rec, 1 TD (19 Pts)

13. San Francisco 49ers RB Matt Breida at Arizona Cardinals: 80 Total Yds, 3 Rec, 1 TD (17 Pts)

14. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson at Detroit Lions: 90 Total Yds, 2 Rec, 1 TD (17 Pts)

15. New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram at Minnesota Vikings: 70 Total Yds, 3 Rec, 1 TD (16 Pts)

16. Oakland Raiders RB Jalen Richard vs. Indianapolis Colts: 90 Total Yds, 7 Rec, (16 Pts)

17. Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack at Oakland Raiders: 90 Total Yds, 1 Rec, 1 TD (16 Pts)

18. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at Los Angeles Rams: 60 Total Yds, 2 Rec, 1 TD (14 Pts)

19. Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson at New York Giants: 80 Total Yds, 1 TD (14 Pts)

20. Minnesota Vikings RB Latavius Murray vs. New Orleans Saints: 60 Total Yds, 2 Rec, 1 TD (14 Pts)

Oakland Raiders RB Jalen Richard

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard should see more opportunities with starter Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve and wideout Amari Cooper now a Dallas Cowboy. Richard has acted as a pass-catcher primarily in the Gruden era, as he's caught 31 passes on 37 targets (he's second on the team in both categories).

However, he'll likely have to assume a few more carries as well, especially if running back Doug Martin can't get going. The ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer has just three yards per carry in his past three seasons. If he's ineffective Sunday versus the Indianapolis Colts, then Richard could receive more chances on the ground.

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is in a tough spot against a Baltimore Ravens defense that allows the fewest points per game (14.4).

Baltimore has also allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs in the league (14.6 on DraftKings, which is a full point-per-reception site).

That may spell doom for McCaffrey, but he's assumed so much touch and target volume that it's impossible to ever sit him in season-long leagues. McCaffrey isn't a bad option in daily fantasy tournaments either.

The ex-Stanford star has amassed 667 yards from scrimmage in seven games, and he's also caught 40 passes for some extra bonus points in point-per-reception leagues. Even if he can't get much going on the ground, McCaffrey should rack up those PPR points easily.

Top 30 Wide Receivers

1. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen vs. New Orleans Saints: 12 Rec, 160 yards, 2 TD (40 Pts)

2. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at Los Angeles Rams: 12 Rec, 170 yards, 1 TD (35 Pts)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown vs. Cleveland Browns: 11 Rec, 150 yards, 1 TD (32 Pts)

4. Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8 Rec, 110 yards, 2 TD (31 Pts)

5. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs vs. New Orleans Saints: 9 Rec, 100 yards, 1 TD (25 Pts)

6. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks vs. Green Bay Packers: 6 Rec, 120 yards, 1 TD (24 Pts)

7. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods vs. Green Bay Packers: 7 Rec, 100 yards, 1 TD (23 Pts)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at Cincinnati Bengals: 7 Rec, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 Pts)

9. Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate vs. Seattle Seahawks: 8 Rec, 80 yards, 1 TD (22 Pts)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Cleveland Browns: 6 Rec, 90 yards, 1 TD (21 Pts)

11. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 Rec, 90 yards, 1 TD (21 Pts)

12. Baltimore Ravens WR John Brown at Carolina Panthers: 5 Rec, 100 yards, 1 TD (21 Pts)

13. Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins vs. Denver Broncos: 4 Rec, 110 yards, 1 TD (21 Pts)

14. Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders at Kansas City Chiefs: 6 Rec, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 Pts)

15. New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon at Buffalo Bills: 5 Rec, 90 yards, 1 TD (20 Pts)

16. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Denver Broncos: 5 Rec, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 Pts)

17. Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. New York Jets: 5 Rec, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 Pts)

18. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas at Minnesota Vikings: 5 Rec, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 Pts)

19. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton at Oakland Raiders: 5 Rec, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 Pts)

20. Oakland Raiders WR Jordy Nelson vs. Indianapolis Colts: 5 Rec, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 Pts)

21. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4 Rec, 60 yards, 1 TD (16 Pts)

22. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Washington Redskins: 4 Rec, 60 yards, 1 TD (16 Pts)

23. Seattle Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin at Detroit Lions: 5 Rec, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 Pts)

24. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman at Buffalo Bills: 8 Rec, 80 yards (16 Pts)

25. Oakland Raiders WR Martavis Bryant vs. Indianapolis Colts: 4 Rec, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 Pts)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at Cincinnati Bengals: 4 Rec, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 Pts)

27. New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith at Minnesota Vikings: 3 Rec, 60 yards, 1 TD (15 Pts)

28. Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4 Rec, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 Pts)

29. New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard vs. Washington Redskins: 6 Rec, 80 yards (14 Pts)

30. Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin vs. New England Patriots: 4 Rec, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 Pts)

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

There has to be something to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill's career home/road splits, right?

At home, Hill averages 44.5 yards per game and has scored eight touchdowns in 19 contests. On the road, those numbers balloon to 82.4 yards per game and 20 touchdowns. His catch rate (76.1 percent to 64.5 percent) and yards-per-reception marks (14.49 to 12.26) are also better.

That's why it's hard to place Hill, who has been dominant this year thanks to 41 catches for 635 yards and seven touchdowns, too high on the above list. But it's also possible he flies past Denver Broncos defensive backs Sunday and puts all the road/home talk to rest.

New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL and was suspended for the first four games this year. However, the 10-year veteran has caught 24 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in just three games, all of which have been Patriots wins.

Now he gets the 2-5 Buffalo Bills, who are reeling after a 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The defense has played well for the most part (Buffalo only allowed 46 points on defense in a four-game stretch before last Sunday), but how will the Bills bounce back after that performance? If they can't, Edelman could take advantage.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski at Buffalo Bills: 9 Rec, 130 yards, 2 TD (34 Pts)

2. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz at Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium: 10 Rec, 120 yards, 1 TD (28 Pts)

3. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Denver Broncos: 8 Rec, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 Pts)

4. Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham at Los Angeles Rams: 6 Rec, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 Pts)

5. Oakland Raiders TE Jared Cook vs. Indianapolis Colts: 6 Rec, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 Pts)

6. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton vs. New York Jets: 5 Rec, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 Pts)

7. Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron at Oakland Raiders: 5 Rec, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 Pts)

8. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at Arizona Cardinals: 4 Rec, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 Pts)

9. Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 Rec, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 Pts)

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard at Cincinnati Bengals: 4 Rec, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 Pts)

Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron was brought in as the team's No. 2 tight end, but he quickly rose to No. 1 after Jack Doyle suffered a hip injury that has forced him out of action since Week 2.

Ebron has dominated while catching 33 passes for 357 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. However, that is an unsustainable rate with Doyle now back in the mix. Ebron was also the team's No. 1 pass-catching option when top wideout T.Y. Hilton missed two-plus contests with a hamstring injury. The wealth is going to be spread out a bit more, especially now that running back Marlon Mack has returned to solidify the backfield.

Still, Ebron has an excellent matchup with the 1-5 Oakland Raiders, who have jumped head-first into rebuilding mode and have given up 29.3 points per game. Ebron is still a clear option to start in season-long leagues unless you're stacked at the position and have someone better.

Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah played on 92 percent of his team's offensive snaps in Week 6 and 96 percent in Week 7. With Tyler Eifert out for the year with a broken ankle and Tyler Kroft's foot injury, Uzomah is clearly the man at tight end going forward.

Now he gets what might be his best matchup of the year in a home tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only have the Bucs allowed the most points per game in the league (32.7), but they've also given up the most fantasy points per game to tight ends (20.1 on DraftKings). Uzomah could be in line for a big game.