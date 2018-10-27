PSG Transfer News: West Ham Star Issa Diop Rumoured as £50M Target

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keeping tabs on West Ham United defender Issa Diop following his fast rise in the Premier League, and the Ligue 1 champions could reportedly "offer up to £50 million" for the player.

The France under-21 international has quickly gained plaudits in east London, and MailOnline's Simon Jones reported PSG could hand West Ham the chance to more than double their money on the defender.

Diop joined from Toulouse for £22 million in June and has since played the whole 90 minutes in each of his nine appearances for the Hammers, adapting to English football's demands in little time.

One star performance in particular came against Manchester United in September, when West Ham ran out 3-1 victors. After the game, opposition manager Jose Mourinho praised Diop—as well as the hosts' scouting team, per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol:

Diop's form in recent weeks has been particularly encouraging after his debut was riddled with errors, fouls and an own goal in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Jones added PSG are eager to replenish their defence with youth, having spent £33 million in August to sign Thilo Kehrer, 22, from Schalke. Marquinhos, 24, and Presnel Kimpembe, 23, also have long shelf lives.

That being said, football writer Jeremy Smith debated whether it was worth PSG prioritising another young central defender in Kehrer's case, never mind adding another to the ranks in Diop:

PSG's case may be helped by the fact that Diop has signalled his intention to represent France at senior level, per Jones' report. His mother and father hail from Morocco and Senegal, respectively, but he was born in Toulouse.

That being said, he may not take to the idea of joining the raft of competition at the Parc des Princes and could prefer to remain at London Stadium, where he has a much better chance at first-team minutes.

Manuel Pellegrini's side splurged what was then a club-record sum to sign Diop—before Felipe Anderson arrived from Lazio in July—in what could come to be seen as a revolutionary summer of business for the Hammers, as BT Sport highlighted:

Diop is one of those flag-bearers, and PSG are believed to have taken note as they escalate their interest and look to bring the 21-year-old back to Ligue 1.