Hafthor Bjornsson Wins World's Ultimate Strongman, Beasts in the Middle East

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson has been named the inaugural World's Ultimate Strongman after triumphing in the Beasts in the Middle East championship in Dubai on Friday.

The Icelandic juggernaut took the top prize of $75,000 (£58,400) in the United Arab Emirates after beating long-time rival Brian Shaw, who was runner-up, and third-place finisher Mateusz Kieliszkowski.

The World's Ultimate Strongman Dubai Instagram confirmed Bjornsson as its first champion on Friday, as he continues to build on the best form of his career to date.

Bjornsson was named World's Strongest Man for the first time in his career in May and also won his maiden Arnold Strongman Classic title this year. Not to mention he also won Iceland's Strongest Man for the eighth year in succession in 2018.

Thirteen strongmen took part in six events across the day at the Bab Al Shams arena in Dubai, which were:

Truck Pull

Arm Over Arm Pull

Silver Dollar Deadlift

Yoke Walk

Press Medley

Atlas Stones

Kelly Clarke of the Khaleej Times reported on Bjornsson's victory and provided a video from the victor confirming his newfound status as the inaugural World's Ultimate Strongman.

One of those events in which the 6'9" behemoth illustrated his might was the truck pull, via the Khaleej TImes:

English veteran Terry Hollands is rather famed for his truck pull and competed well in the event also, but Bjornsson wasn't infallible across the evening. Hollands has leaned out considerably from his former, bulkier self in recent years and finished ninth overall but posted on his Instagram after the competition and was in good spirits, looking forward to the 2019 Britain's Strongest Man championship in January.

American runner-up Shaw took a considerable victory off Thor in the final of the Atlas Stones, where he was the first to get the fifth and final stone—a hefty 225 kilograms—onto the platform, via World's Strongest Fan:

Third place was an admirable finish for Poland's Kieliszkowski, who was second overall to Bjornsson in the World's Strongest Man earlier this year.

Fan favourite Iron Biby, who was born in Burkina Faso but moved to Canada as a teenager, didn't manage to steal a podium place but attracted big crowds for his arm over arm pull:

Zydrunas Savickas, 43, may have been disappointed not to have come away with some silverware, though it wasn't for a lack of intensity shown:

Instead, Bjornsson continues to elevate on the strongman stage and continued what's been the best year of his career to date, having also celebrated his marriage to new wife Kelsey Henson earlier this week.