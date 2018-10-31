NFL Youngsters Ready to Blossom in 2nd Half of 2018 Season

0 of 8

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It isn't easy to light it up in the NFL.

Players need a suitable system that accentuates their strengths. Some talented youngsters have to wait for an injury, a trade or a new coaching staff to perform at optimal levels.

Heading into the second half of the 2018 season, several rookies and second-year players have an opportunity to blossom in an expanded role or have trended up in recent weeks.

When a starter goes down, it's next man up. In some situations, the backup exceeds expectations, solidifying a spot in the rotation or a significant increase in playing time. For others, a crowded depth chart can stunt development, but outperforming competition at the position may lead to more snaps.

Let's put the spotlight on eight youngsters—players with no more than two years in the league—who started slow but have a pathway to a strong finish to the 2018 campaign.