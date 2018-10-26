Trailer Released for LeBron James' 'Shut Up and Dribble' Documentary Series

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Showtime debuted the trailer for its upcoming documentary series Shut Up and Dribble on Friday.

The three-part series, which was produced by SpringHill Entertainment partners LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul, will trace the NBA's place in culture and players' roles in facilitating social change.

The project is narrated by former ESPN personality Jemele Hill and directed by Gotham Chopra.

"It's synchronistic that we are releasing this series three days before the midterm elections and it's my hope that we will contribute to the dialogue that we sorely need in this country about the importance of civic engagement, cultural inclusion, why sports matter (beyond wins and losses), and persistence in the face of struggle," Chopra said in a release provided to B/R.

Shut Up and Dribble will debut Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.