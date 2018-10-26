Matt Hardy Return, Samoa Joe Injury, Wyatt Family Reunion in Oct. 26 WWE Roundup

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Matt Hardy Says He'll Return to WWE TV

After two months on the shelf, Matt Hardy is preparing for his return to WWE programming.

In an interview with Oliver G. Alvar of Cultura Colectiva, Hardy discussed what he expects to do this time around:

"It's not 100 percent decided what I'll end up doing once I return to WWE TV, that hasn't been finalized yet. But I'm pretty sure we'll take a tangent from the Woken/Broken Matt Hardy persona. That persona will definitely live on at the Network, and it might come back out on TV. I feel like when I return to WWE TV it's gonna be—have you ever seen 'The Incredible Hulk' when Bruce Banner got angry and turned into this green monster?—well, I feel you're gonna have Matt Hardy and then there'll be something that causes Matt Hardy to transform into Woken or Broken Matt Hardy."

Hardy also mentioned an upcoming WWE Network show involving him and his family:

"Yes, on the WWE Network there's gonna be a regular series featuring Woken/Broken Matt Hardy and my family, which will be entitled 'House Hardy'—the first episode is going to air right around Halloween. It's going to be incredibly entertaining! I'm looking forward to that. On the other hand, when I come back to WWE TV, my role is going to be altered a little bit [it won't be 100% Broken/Woken Hardy]. So, I get to have the best of both worlds."

Hardy hasn't wrestled on WWE TV since he and Bray Wyatt lost a Raw Tag Team Championship match against The B-Team on Aug. 13.

In September, Hardy said it was "time for [him] to go home," which many interpreted as his retirement.

Samoa Joe Out of Action with Injury

Samoa Joe is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com).

The newsletter noted that Joe isn't cleared to compete.

Joe's last match was a loss to Jeff Hardy on the Oct. 9 edition of SmackDown Live in a qualifying match for the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2.

Wyatt Family to Reunite Soon?

Like Hardy, Wyatt has been off WWE programming for more than two months, but that may change.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Christopher McManus of Wrestle Zone), Wyatt may be in line to return soon in an alliance with Harper.

Harper hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he and Rowan dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to New Day two days after SummerSlam because of an injury to Rowan.

Since both Wyatt and Harper are without their partners, a reprisal of The Wyatt Family could be in store.

Wyatt, Harper and Rowan debuted as The Wyatt Family on the main roster in 2013, and they have broken up and reformed multiple times since then.

