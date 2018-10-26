Mets' Yoenis Cespedes Undergoes Surgery on Heel Injury; Likely out 4 Months

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

New York Mets star Yoenis Cespedes had surgery on his heel Friday that has left his status for the start of spring training up in the air.

Per an announcement from the team, Cespedes had bone calcification removed from his left heel.

Per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Cespedes estimated it will be four months before he can resume baseball activities.

Cespedes was hampered by heel injuries throughout the 2018 season. The two-time All-Star had surgery to remove bone calcification from his right heel in August.

"Nobody would like to go through surgery at any time," Cespedes told reporters through an interpreter in July. "I try to do my best to stay on the field and play a lot, but we exhausted all of the conservative treatment options. … I was not able to be on the field and play the same way I used to."

Dating back to 2017, Cespedes has only appeared in 119 games for the Mets. The 33-year-old's .821 OPS last season was his worst since 2014.

New York has depth in the outfield heading into next season in the event Cespedes has to spend time on the disabled list. Brandon Nimmo, Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto are all capable starters.

The Mets will play their first spring training game in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Feb. 23 against the Atlanta Braves. They open the regular season on March 28 against the Washington Nationals.