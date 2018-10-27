World Series 2018: Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game 4 TV Schedule, Prediction

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Game 2 was the first time the Los Angeles Dodgers led the Boston Red Sox at any point of the series. Boston played one full inning with the Dodgers up 2-1 before answering back with three runs of their own to put them up 4-2.

In Friday night's Game 3—the longest game in World Series history—the Dodgers put even more pressure on the Sox, going up 1-0 in the third inning. Boston didn't answer back until the eighth inning, with a solo homer by Jackie Bradley Jr. tying the game at 1-1 and sending the third tussle of the 2018 World Series into extra innings.

The Sox were finally able to notch a second run in the 13th inning, making it seem like the game was over. However, the Dodgers responded with a run of their own to level proceeding. The marathon of a game, which lasted more than seven hours, went to the 18th inning. That's when Los Angeles' Max Muncy had a walk-off homer to give his team an epic 3-2 win that made the series 2-1 to Boston.

The most exciting game of this World Series, Game 3 showed off both teams' pitching abilities, with Red Sox pitchers totaling 15 strikeouts and two earned runs. Dodgers pitchers answered back with 19 strikeouts and two earned runs. Both teams saw nine pitchers take the mound Friday night.

While L.A. stepped up from its three-hit Game 2 performance with 11 hits in Game 3, Boston had a little more trouble at the plate, hitting only seven—their lowest total of the series.

Game 4 Info

When: Saturday, 8:09 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

TV: Fox

Live Steam: Fox Sports Go

Game 4 Preview

With Games 3 and 4 back-to-back, the pitching lineup was unknown until Friday afternoon, when it was announced Nathan Eovaldi would start Game 4 for the Red Sox and Rich Hill would be in for the Dodgers.

However, the situation changed as Boston stretched into the 12th inning of Friday night's game. Eovaldi was brought out to relieve Heath Hembree from the mound and pitched six innings. He struck out five and allowed three hits and one earned run off of 97 pitches.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

While Hill did not play in Game 3, the Dodgers said their starting pitcher for Game 4 was "TBD" after the game, according to Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo.

ESPN, though, still lists Hill as the starting pitcher. During the regular season, Hill boasted an ERA of 3.66. He has started two games in the postseason and closed the Dodgers' 2-7 loss to Milwaukee in the National League Conference Series.

In the two games he started and won against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves, Hill allowed only three earned runs and seven hits through 9.1 innings. He struggled to hit the strike zone, though, allowing eight walks while striking out nine.

Against Boston, however, the 13-year veteran pitcher has found more success. Here's a look at how some of the Red Sox players have matched up against Hill in their careers:

Mookie Betts : 1-for-1

: 1-for-1 Brock Holt : 0-for-1, K

: 0-for-1, K Ian Kinsler : 1-for-7, 2 K, 2 BB

: 1-for-7, 2 K, 2 BB J.D. Martinez : 2-for-9, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 5 K

: 2-for-9, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 5 K Mitch Moreland : 0-for-2, 2 K

: 0-for-2, 2 K Eduardo Nunez : 4-for-9, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K

: 4-for-9, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K Steve Pearce: 3-for-11, RBI, K

Hill has 12 strikeouts compared to three walks and 11 hits. This does not bode well for a Sox team that struggled to get anything going at the plate during Friday's game.

With the Red Sox starting pitcher listed as undecided, the article will be updated when an announcement is made and if the Dodgers change their starting pitcher.