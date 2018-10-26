Victor Oladipo Announces 'V.O.' Album, Drops New Song 'Connected'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Just as the 2018-19 NBA regular season has gotten underway, Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo has decided to put his talents away from the court on display.

Per Billboard's Michael Saponara, the 26-year-old Oladipo released a single titled "Connected" featuring PnB Rock on Friday (Warning: contains NSFW language):

"Connected" is part of Oladipo's debut album, V.O.

Saponara noted that Oladipo has not set a release date for any further music, but it was revealed that the reigning NBA Most Improved Player has collaborated with Trey Songz and Tory Lanez. Oladipo previously posted "Lights On," which features Lanez.