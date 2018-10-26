Report: Roma Eye €50M for Cengiz Under Amid Manchester United, Barcelona Links

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Roma reportedly want "at least" €50 million (£44.4 million) for winger Cengiz Under amid rumours he is a target for Barcelona and Premier League trio Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the quartet are all "ready to invest this figure" in January moves for Under (h/t Football Italia).

Roma might be willing to part with him—provided their valuation is met—as Corriere dello Sport reported his sale would "heal" their budget, and they would be able to use the money received to replace him.

The 21-year-old joined the Giallorossi last year for an initial fee of €13.4 million (£11.9 million) and contributed eight goals and two assists from the right wing in his first season with the club.

An impressive start to this campaign has seen him notch three goals and four assists in 10 appearances, and Football Italia's Richard Hall believes he has been a bargain signing:

He has also put in some strong performances on club football's biggest stage during his time with Roma too:

The downside of his eye-catching showings is that they have registered on the radar of some of Europe's biggest teams.

Serie A expert Matthew Santangelo believes it's only a matter of time before Under departs the Italian capital:

Selling their best and brightest players has become a business model for the Giallorossi in recent years.

It allows them to bring in plenty of hefty transfer fees, though as Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern noted, it means they have parted with a lot of talent:

Given their approach to transfer dealings, there's little to suggest Roma wouldn't be prepared to let Under go at the right price.

However, while the Turkey international has shown a great deal of promise and is on his way to becoming a great player, he's not the finished article yet.

As such, his valuation is high. But in today's inflated market, that may be the price his suitors have to pay for his potential.