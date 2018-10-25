Fergie's Ex-Husband: Draymond Green Was 'Kind of a Prick' During ASG Anthem

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Fergie's unique spin on the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game was no laughing matter for her ex-husband.

Actor Josh Duhamel expressed his frustration with Draymond Green for the Golden State Warriors star's reaction during the anthem. In an interview with FS1's Kristine Leahy, Duhamel said Green "was kind of a prick" for smiling at Fergie's performance and added Green should have reached out to apologize to her:

At first expressionless, Green was shown on the broadcast cracking a smile as Fergie headed into the final stretch of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

To be fair to Green, his Warriors teammate Stephen Curry was even more demonstrative, and celebrities Jimmy Kimmel and Chance the Rapper seemed to be just as puzzled by Fergie's rendition.

With any luck, the league will make sure to get Green and Duhamel on the court together at the 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.