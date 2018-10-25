Mookie Betts, Christian Yelich Headline 2018 AL, NL Gold Glove Finalists

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The list of finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove awards has been released, via MLB.com, and it features some of the top players in baseball.

There are three finalists for each position in each league, including top contenders for the National League and American League MVP awards like Christian Yelich, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and Javier Baez.

Award Finalists

AL pitcher

Corey Kluber, Indians

Dallas Keuchel, Astros

Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees

NL pitcher

Julio Teheran, Braves

Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

Clayton Richard, Padres

AL catcher

Yan Gomes, Indians

Martin Maldonado, Astros

Salvador Perez, Royals

NL catcher

Buster Posey, Giants

Yadier Molina, Cardinals

Manny Pina, Brewers

AL first base

Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

Matt Olson, Athletics

Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

NL first base

Joey Votto, Reds

Freddie Freeman, Braves

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

AL second base

Jed Lowrie, Athletics

Ian Kinsler, Red Sox

Rougned Odor, Rangers

NL second base

DJ LeMahieu, Rockies

Kolten Wong, Cardinals

Javier Baez, Cubs

AL third base

Alex Bregman, Astros

Jose Ramirez, Indians

Matt Chapman, Athletics

NL third baseman

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Anthony Rendon, Nationals

Travis Shaw, Brewers

AL shortstop

Marcus Semien, Athletics

Andrelton Simmons, Angels

Francisco Lindor, Indians

NL shortstop

Freddy Galvis, Padres

Brandon Crawford, Giants

Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks

AL left field

Brett Gardner, Yankees

Alex Gordon, Royals

Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

NL left field

Christian Yelich, Brewers

Corey Dickerson, Pirates

Adam Duvall, Braves

AL center field

Adam Engel, White Sox

Mike Trout, Angels

Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox

NL center field

Billy Hamilton, Reds

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers

Ender Inciarte, Braves

AL right field

Kole Calhoun, Angels

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Aaron Judge, Yankees

NL right field

Jon Jay, Diamondbacks

Jason Heyward, Cubs

Nick Markakis, Braves

Players like Yelich and Betts gained attention with their offense this season but remained impressive in the field as well. This earned them a spot as at least finalists at their respective positions with a chance to take home the award.

Betts has won a Gold Glove in each of the last two years while Yelich won the award in 2014 with the Miami Marlins.

Meanwhile, there are several other familiar names of players who have been dominating on the field for years.

In the NL, Nolan Arenado is going for his sixth straight Gold Glove while Jason Heyward and Zack Greinke are both hoping for their fifth in a row. Yadier Molina has won the award eight times but not since 2015.

The AL has a few teams standing out for their defensive work, including the Oakland Athletics with the entire infield earning a spot as finalists for the Gold Glove. Third baseman Matt Chapman leads the way thanks to his major league-leading 3.5 WAR, per Baseball Reference.

The Boston Red Sox also have five people nominated, which likely contributed to the team being two games away from a World Series title.