Mookie Betts, Christian Yelich Headline 2018 AL, NL Gold Glove Finalists

Mookie Betts, Christian Yelich Headline 2018 AL, NL Gold Glove FinalistsOctober 25, 2018
The list of finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove awards has been released, via MLB.com, and it features some of the top players in baseball.
There are three finalists for each position in each league, including top contenders for the National League and American League MVP awards like Christian Yelich, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and Javier Baez.
Award Finalists
AL pitcher
Corey Kluber, Indians
Dallas Keuchel, Astros
Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees
NL pitcher
Julio Teheran, Braves
Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
Clayton Richard, Padres
AL catcher
Yan Gomes, Indians
Martin Maldonado, Astros
Salvador Perez, Royals
NL catcher
Buster Posey, Giants
Yadier Molina, Cardinals
Manny Pina, Brewers
AL first base
Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
Matt Olson, Athletics
Mitch Moreland, Red Sox
NL first base
Joey Votto, Reds
Freddie Freeman, Braves
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
AL second base
Jed Lowrie, Athletics
Ian Kinsler, Red Sox
Rougned Odor, Rangers
NL second base
DJ LeMahieu, Rockies
Kolten Wong, Cardinals
Javier Baez, Cubs
AL third base
Alex Bregman, Astros
Jose Ramirez, Indians
Matt Chapman, Athletics
NL third baseman
Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Anthony Rendon, Nationals
Travis Shaw, Brewers
AL shortstop
Marcus Semien, Athletics
Andrelton Simmons, Angels
Francisco Lindor, Indians
NL shortstop
Freddy Galvis, Padres
Brandon Crawford, Giants
Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks
AL left field
Brett Gardner, Yankees
Alex Gordon, Royals
Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
NL left field
Christian Yelich, Brewers
Corey Dickerson, Pirates
Adam Duvall, Braves
AL center field
Adam Engel, White Sox
Mike Trout, Angels
Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox
NL center field
Billy Hamilton, Reds
Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
Ender Inciarte, Braves
AL right field
Kole Calhoun, Angels
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees
NL right field
Jon Jay, Diamondbacks
Jason Heyward, Cubs
Nick Markakis, Braves
Players like Yelich and Betts gained attention with their offense this season but remained impressive in the field as well. This earned them a spot as at least finalists at their respective positions with a chance to take home the award.
Betts has won a Gold Glove in each of the last two years while Yelich won the award in 2014 with the Miami Marlins.
Meanwhile, there are several other familiar names of players who have been dominating on the field for years.
In the NL, Nolan Arenado is going for his sixth straight Gold Glove while Jason Heyward and Zack Greinke are both hoping for their fifth in a row. Yadier Molina has won the award eight times but not since 2015.
The AL has a few teams standing out for their defensive work, including the Oakland Athletics with the entire infield earning a spot as finalists for the Gold Glove. Third baseman Matt Chapman leads the way thanks to his major league-leading 3.5 WAR, per Baseball Reference.
The Boston Red Sox also have five people nominated, which likely contributed to the team being two games away from a World Series title.
