More Trades the UFC Should Make After Swapping Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren

More Trades the UFC Should Make After Swapping Demetrious Johnson and Ben AskrenOctober 25, 2018
The UFC can trade talent? That's a thing? Well, apparently.
If you missed the news, first reported by ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani, the UFC and ONE FC orchestrated a deal to exchange Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren. It is a deal that benefits all four parities: the organizations and the fighters. But since the deal has come to light, everyone is now wondering how this will impact the future.
Bellator President Scott Coker had his interest piqued as well. His tweet alludes to him seemingly has some ideas.
Well, we have some ideas too.
If the UFC, and other organizations, can assign their promotional rights all willy-nilly then there are plenty of options on the table that all parties can benefit from right now. The UFC has a roster filled with fighters they can offer up to get a favorable return. And other organizations would benefit from having UFC caliber contenders enter their ranks.
Steven Rondina and Nathan McCarter team up to give you six trades that could be executed right now to add a little more spice to the MMA world.
CM Punk for Brock Lesnar
What the UFC Gets
While it seemed certain that the UFC had Brock Lensar locked down after WrestleMania 34, WWE has actually managed to keep him around. He wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, came back again in August for SummerSlam and will do another match in November at WWE Crown Jewel.
Lesnar still seems to be on his way out the door, but there is some doubt there. Brokering a trade would be a great way to seal things up.
What the WWE Gets
The UFC’s CM Punk experiment was an overwhelming failure. Not only does the former WWE champ now stand as one of the worst fighters to ever step into the Octagon, the numbers suggest he isn’t all that much of a draw at this point, either. The UFC would probably like to be rid of Punk at this point...so why not put him back where they found him?
The WWE is swimming in cash these days courtesy of its new TV deals and while Punk has a downright ugly relationship with the organization right now...money cures almost everything. His days as a full-timer are over, but the WWE could probably empty its purse out to get Punk back in the ring two or three times per year.
-- Rondina
Demian Maia & Anthony Pettis for a PFL Trio
What the UFC Gets
The UFC gains three new pieces for two of their deeper divisions. The addition of Ray Cooper III, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Lance Palmer would give added depth and more top-level fighters.
Cooper III and Nurmagomedov go into the packed welterweight pool. Khabib's cousin was involved in the melee at UFC 229 which makes him partly marketable right away. Cooper III has been on a nice run with two recent victories against Jake Shields.
Palmer may be the best addition of the group. A talented grappler to throw into the featherweight division which needs something new.
It's a net positive for what they would give up in return.
What the Professional Fighters League Gets
So, what would the UFC give up? How about Demian Maia and Anthony Pettis.
Maia may be aging and Pettis may continue to show he's not going to contend for a belt again, but that is exactly why the UFC should offer them up. And for the PFL, they get two notable names who will instantly bolster their roster.
The PFL needs recognizable faces. Maia and Pettis still have tread on the tires. They just aren't UFC title contenders. They are certainly threats to win any tournament or belt in the PFL. And since both are in the top-10 of their respective divisions, the PFL can tout them having two of the best in the world.
It helps the PFL's growth to make the trade.
-- McCarter
Daron Cruickshank for Teruto Ishihara
What the UFC Gets
Daron Cruickshank was a fun guy to watch in the UFC, but since joining up with Japan’s Rizin FF in 2016 he has cemented himself as one of the most exciting men in the business.
Is he championship material? Is he a big draw? Not really. But he’s guaranteed action in the way few are, and the UFC needs more fighters like that.
What Rizin Gets
The UFC is awful at promoting fighters at the local level and this is especially true for imported talent. Rizin, however, has consistently made Japanese ex-UFC fighters like Takanori Gomi, Tatsuya Kawajiri and Kyoji Horiguchi feel like absolute rockstars. Teruto Ishihara could easily join that fold.
Yashabo has fallen on hard times of late, going 1-4 in his last five fights, but he is still an entertaining character with a fan-friendly style. Rizin would be the perfect place for him to rebuild his in-ring legitimacy and spread his wings out further as one of MMA’s quirkiest personalities.
-- Rondina
Jacare Souza & Leon Edwards for Tomasz Narkun
What the UFC Gets
Yes, to some of you this may look like an uneven trade. Lose Jacare and the up-and-coming Leon Edwards for a relatively unknown light heavyweight? But let me tell you why.
Jacare is over the hill and never going to be a factor for the middleweight belt. As for Edwards, the UFC will need to sacrifice a key European player to make it enticing enough for KSW to agree to let their light heavyweight champion go. But why make a big play for Tomasz Narkun?
The 205-pound division in the UFC used to be its bell cow. Now, it's downright awful. It needs, and I stress needs, quality talent. Narkun is just that.
Narkun gives the UFC another good light heavyweight that can contend immediately. And it is a piece they may desperately need if Jon Jones returns to dominant form. There are only so many rematches for him. The UFC may give up a welterweight in Edwards, but they have plenty to spare. They need the bodies at light heavyweight.
What KSW Gets
Jacare may be over the hill, but for KSW they still get a fun grappler that can fit their billing. Edwards is the real deal for them. He is an instant title contender for their welterweight crown.
More over, Edwards is a marketable fighter in their region. He is a big get for the European audience.
Losing their light heavyweight champion may hurt, but it's just a minor boo-boo after they receive their end of the deal. It's a net-positive. KSW puts on some of the best shows from a production perspective, and with the likes of Jacare and Edwards they can begin to structure 2019 events around them with that production.
More fans would be willing to check them out.
-- McCarter
Nick Diaz for Fedor Emelianenko
What the UFC Gets
Fedor Emelianenko is “the one that got away” for the UFC. The Last Emperor is easily the greatest heavyweight in the history of MMA, and is regarded by many as the single best fighter of all time. That reputation, and the fact that he built it without ever stepping into the Octagon, has long irked UFC President Dana White.
For 10 years, the two sides have run on parallel paths, but now is the perfect time for them to come together. With Fedor on an upswing in Bellator and the UFC still looking for name brand fighters to promote, the Russian has a lot to offer right now.
What Bellator Gets
UFC President Dana White doesn’t know how to handle Nick Diaz. Bellator MMA President Scott Coker does. The two had a strong relationship in Strikeforce and while Diaz eventually forced his way out for greener pastures in the Octagon, his time in the UFC quickly ran its course.
The super-popular fighter would be an excellent plug-and-play option for today’s Bellator, who has a strong new backer now in DAZN. There are plenty of interesting fights out there for him, too, with Bellator sporting a deep welterweight division.
-- Rondina
Nate Diaz for Michael Page
What the UFC Gets
Given the previous Fedor for Nick Diaz trade, may as well ship off the second as well. Diaz is constantly outspoken and can be a headache for the UFC brass. Ridding them of him for a premiere welterweight makes a lot of sense.
Michael "Venom" Page would be an instant star in the ranks of the UFC's stacked welterweight division, and it is a division that needs his personality. It is dominated by talented grapplers. Page is a perfect fit to get fans excited about striking.
There are also middleweight opportunities that would ignite fervor such as a potential bout against Israel Adesanya.
Nate Diaz is a draw, but his displeasure would only grow if Nick was traded away. May as well get something of value in return.
What Bellator Gets
Bellator would lose a star in MVP, but they'd get a more valuable one in return.
Coker has a history with the Diaz Brothers and there is a good working relationship. That would allow Diaz to fight more often allowing Bellator to reap bigger rewards.
Diaz would instantly be their most bankable athlete. Put him in the main event slot with budding stars such as Aaron Pico and it is a recipe to generate greater interest in the Bellator brand. Diaz is still a top lightweight as well. They aren't getting a lesser fighter in return. This is possibly the most mutually beneficial swap available.
-- McCarter