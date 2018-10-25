More Trades the UFC Should Make After Swapping Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Forza LLC/Getty Images

The UFC can trade talent? That's a thing? Well, apparently.

If you missed the news, first reported by ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani, the UFC and ONE FC orchestrated a deal to exchange Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren. It is a deal that benefits all four parities: the organizations and the fighters. But since the deal has come to light, everyone is now wondering how this will impact the future.

Bellator President Scott Coker had his interest piqued as well. His tweet alludes to him seemingly has some ideas.

Well, we have some ideas too.

If the UFC, and other organizations, can assign their promotional rights all willy-nilly then there are plenty of options on the table that all parties can benefit from right now. The UFC has a roster filled with fighters they can offer up to get a favorable return. And other organizations would benefit from having UFC caliber contenders enter their ranks.

Steven Rondina and Nathan McCarter team up to give you six trades that could be executed right now to add a little more spice to the MMA world.