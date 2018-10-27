NFL Week 8 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 44 O/U) at Carolina Panthers

Good luck picking a winner.

The Ravens defense, which allows a league-low 4.5 yards per play, should give the Panthers some problems. Furthermore, Baltimore has the game's best kicker in Justin Tucker, who has made 90 percent of his career field-goal attempts.

However, Carolina is at home after a 4-2 start. While the defense hasn't done as well as in previous seasons (e.g., the team ranks in the bottom half of the league in sacks after ranking third in 2017), perennial Pro Bowler Luke Kuechly still mans the middle, and the recent addition of safety Eric Reid and the return of Thomas Davis from suspension certainly help.

On offense, both teams have players who can break the game wide-open with explosive plays.

For the Ravens, that's wide receiver John Brown, who is averaging the third-most yards per reception this season (19.9).

In the past three games, Curtis Samuel has been that player for the Panthers thanks to a 25-yard catch-and-run and 14-yard rush for scores. Quarterback Cam Newton and running back Christian McCaffrey can do the same.

Will any of them make big-time plays Sunday? Like calling this game, that's hard to predict.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-1.5, 52.5 O/U)

The Saints and Vikings are on fire. New Orleans has won five straight, while the Vikings are winners of three consecutive contests after a sluggish 1-2-1 start.

Their offenses have been the catalysts for their respective successes.

In his 18th season, 39-year-old Drew Brees has completed a career-high 77.3 percent of his passes while throwing 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. New Orleans is second in points scored per game (34) and sixth in yards per play (6.2).

For Minnesota, free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins has defied lofty expectations by completing 70 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns (to three interceptions). Wideout Adam Thielen is the story, however. He's surpassed 100 receiving yards in each of his seven games.

The Vikings offense overall has been mediocre (14th in points per game), but Minnesota is at home and facing a Saints team that has allowed the seventh-most points in the league (27.2 per game).

This matchup seems like a coin flip. Brees and Cousins may just go blow for blow, with the win going to the team that last possesses the ball.