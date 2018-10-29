NFL Players Who Would Benefit the Most from a Trade

0 of 8

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Sometimes, a change of scenery is necessary for an NFL player.

Perhaps someone is deserving of more playing opportunities that he can't find in his current situation, such as Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Maybe a player is on the way out because of a contract dispute, ala Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.

A few solid veterans might be expendable pieces on rebuilding teams, which could be said for nearly every member of the Oakland Raiders.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and players from all three categories could be on the move. We'll review a handful.