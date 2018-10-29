NFL Players Who Would Benefit the Most from a Trade

NFL Players Who Would Benefit the Most from a TradeOctober 29, 2018
Sometimes, a change of scenery is necessary for an NFL player.
Perhaps someone is deserving of more playing opportunities that he can't find in his current situation, such as Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
Maybe a player is on the way out because of a contract dispute, ala Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.
A few solid veterans might be expendable pieces on rebuilding teams, which could be said for nearly every member of the Oakland Raiders.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and players from all three categories could be on the move. We'll review a handful.
Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is the offensive star on a team that's averaging the league's fewest points per game.
The offense has deteriorated around McCoy to the point where the 2-5 Bills have little shot at the playoffs. Buffalo is playing out the string as it tries to develop its young players (e.g., linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds and quarterback Josh Allen).
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that the Bills aren't looking to deal McCoy "unless another team makes an offer that would be in Buffalo's best interest," but the 30-year-old isn't part of the franchise's future and would be more impactful on a team looking to make a playoff run.
Furthermore, McCoy is missing a Super Bowl appearance on his resume, so a move elsewhere could help him build his legacy.
As ex-NFL running back (and current league analyst) Maurice Jones-Drew noted, the Baltimore Ravens make sense as a destination. Their running game has been dormant (3.4 yards per carry), and that may need to improve for the team to make a playoff push, especially in a packed AFC North.
Cleveland Browns QB Tyrod Taylor
Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor lost his starting job to rookie Baker Mayfield after suffering a concussion in Week 3 that forced him to leave the game against the New York Jets.
Taylor is free to sign elsewhere after this season, but he serves as insurance against a Mayfield injury. That's not ideal for Taylor, who is one of the best 32 professional quarterbacks in the world and deserves a chance elsewhere.
One potential fit is the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is a move Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com posited.
The Jags may be undergoing a game of quarterback roulette, as starter Blake Bortles has been struggling (10 turnovers, nine touchdowns). Bortles was benched mid-game for backup Cody Kessler in Week 7 but was announced as the starter for Week 8 against Philadelphia.
If Bortles has another rough outing and is benched again, could the Jags look for outside help to salvage their season? That's possible if the team drops to 3-5.
Denver Broncos LB Shaquil Barrett and Shane Ray
Denver Broncos linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Shane Ray haven't been on the field much this season, with Barrett playing 32.3 percent of snaps and Ray not far behind (28.1 percent).
Barrett and Ray will be unrestricted free agents after this season, and they aren't about to break the bank by playing less than a third of their team's snaps. Their best hope will be trades to places where they can get more playing time and provide better stats and tape for potential suitors to pore over.
Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com posited a Ray move to the Green Bay Packers, while Zach Kruse of Packers Wire suggested Barrett for the same team. Both could help a unit that ranks just 24th in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.
Perhaps one of them ends up in Green Bay, but Denver isn't the long-term solution for either, especially if the 3-4 team with a mediocre defense can't find room for them as starters.
Arizona Cardinals S Deone Bucannon
The 1-6 Arizona Cardinals aren't going anywhere this season and would be best served by moving some veterans.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on a potential swap in an October 14 piece: "The Cardinals are also seeking a trade for safety/linebacker Deone Bucannon, a former first-round pick who has not fit in their new defensive scheme (a trade is likely, sources said)."
New head coach Steve Wilks runs a much different defense than ex-defensive coordinator James Bettcher (the team moved from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme), and that leaves a hybrid player like the 26-year-old Bucannon in a tough spot, especially in a contract year.
A trade makes too much sense not to happen, and one potential landing spot is the Kansas City Chiefs. Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus supported a potential deal: "While Bucannon has failed to adapt to Steve Wilks' new scheme this season, he graded well as a coverage linebacker in 2015 and 2016 and would represent the dime linebacker/safety hybrid the Chiefs have been missing since Tyvon Branch and Hussain Abdullah left after the 2015 season."
Kansas City's defense has struggled almost all year and has allowed the fifth-most yards per play. Bucannon could thrive with the Chiefs.
New York Giants: CB Janoris Jenkins
The New York Giants traded cornerback Eli Apple and nose tackle Damon Harrison last week, which signals a rebuild for the 1-6 team.
Big Blue will look to get younger, clear cap space and acquire as many draft picks as possible to help form the core of a new team.
Veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins doesn't seem like a good fit for the Giants' future, although he could help a contender looking for a defensive upgrade.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said Jenkins is the Giant who makes the most sense to move, although the cornerback has two years left on a deal that carries a cap hit of $14.75 million in 2019 and 2020, per Spotrac.
Jenkins is 29 years old and has shown shutdown capabilities at times. But he and the rest of the Giants defense have not fared as well since the beginning of 2017. Still, numerous playoff-bound teams could use his help (e.g. the Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers), so perhaps a deal can be struck.
Any Oakland Raider Around Before Jon Gruden Arrived This Season
The Oakland Raiders are undergoing a significant rebuild. The man with the 10-year, $100 million contract (head coach Jon Gruden) is calling the shots and molding the team in his vision before the franchise's Las Vegas move.
Edge-rusher Khalil Mack is gone, as is No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper. Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported in a recent mailbag that "everyone is available" following the Cooper deal. That more or less signals the need for players to fast-track their paths out of town.
The Raiders are 1-5 with a slight mathematical (but unrealistic) shot at a postseason berth. Everyone on the team is best served playing elsewhere to receive better opportunities under coaching staffs and front offices that want them.
Dieter Kurtenbach of the Mercury News provided a few trade proposals, suggesting moves away from Oakland for guard Kelechi Osemele, tight end Jared Cook, safety Karl Joseph and wideout Jordy Nelson.
All four make sense to leave town. The 29-year-old Osemele has two full years left on his $58 million deal. The 31-year-old Cook is enjoying his best season and could be dealt for a decent pick because of that success. Joseph can't get on the field under this new coaching staff, and the 33-year-old Nelson is best served helping a franchise win a Super Bowl as opposed to playing out his career on one of the NFL's worst teams.
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell
The ongoing contract dispute between the Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Le'Veon Bell has been discussed by every sports outlet ad nauseam.
The bottom line is Bell's days as a Steeler are numbered, and the team is ready to hand the backfield keys to James Conner, who has 710 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in six games.
The best solution is for the Steelers to trade Bell so both sides can move on to their respective futures.
The Philadelphia Eagles could be an option after starting running back Jay Ajayi suffered a season-ending torn ACL in early October, and the Minnesota Vikings could be too with starter Dalvin Cook slowed by a hamstring injury.
Bell will be a free agent after this season and would be best served by finding a place where he can get 25-30 carries per game and prove to some team he's worth a fat second contract.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson
La Canfora went on 94 WIP's Marks & Reese Show on Wednesday to discuss possible trade targets. He had this to say about Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson: "Tampa is still kind of, sort of in it. I have not heard that they are pushing DeSean Jackson, but I don't think he's by any means untouchable, either. He hasn't clicked with Winston. Would I be shocked if DeSean Jackson is traded? No."
La Canfora is right about the connection between Jackson and Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston.
Jackson has had four games of 100 or more receiving yards since he joined Tampa Bay in 2017. Three of them came with backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick—who started seven games during that span—playing significant snaps. Jackson is 1-of-13 with Winston at the helm.
The 11-year veteran may have better opportunities elsewhere, especially to win a title. Jackson is likely aware, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday he requested a trade, though the team has resisted so far.
Perhaps a move to his old stomping grounds in Philadelphia would work, as the team could use a deep threat with Mike Wallace (broken leg) on injured reserve. However, unless the Bucs acquiesce, Jackson is staying put.