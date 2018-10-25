Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 6 TwitchCon Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Epic Games announced the purse breakdown from the $2.6 million pool of prize money for the two Fortnite Battle Royale tournaments being held this weekend at TwitchCon 2018 in San Jose, which will also mark the end of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish.

The multi-stage duos competition starting Friday is the main event with the winning tandem splitting the $400,000 grand prize Sunday afternoon. There will also be a three-match Stream-vitational on Sunday with $125,000 available in first-place prizing.

Let's check out the entire slate of Fall Skirmish action, which will be available to watch via live stream on Fortnite's official Twitch channel. That's followed by the complete list of prize money up for grabs and a preview of the events.

Fortnite Schedule at TwitchCon

Duos Competition

Heat 1: Friday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

Heat 2: Friday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Heat 3: Saturday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Heat 4: Saturday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Grand Finals: Sunday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. ET

Stream-vitational

Sunday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. ET

All schedule information is courtesy of Dexerto.

Week 6 Prize Money

Duos Competition

1st: $400,000

2nd: $255,000

3rd: $165,000

4th: $90,000

5th: $52,500

6th: $30,000

7th—8th: $27,500

9th—10th: $22,500

11th—50th: $10,000

Stream-vitational

Game 1 and Game 2 (Solos)

1st: $30,000

2nd: $22,750

3rd: $18,750

4th: $16,500

5th: $12,500

6th: $9,250

7th: $7,250

8th: $5,250

9th: $4,250

10th: $3,000

11th—15th: $2,000

16th—20th: $1,500

21st—100th: $750

Game 3 (Duos)

1st: $65,000

2nd: $44,000

3rd: $29,000

4th: $16,500

5th: $11,000

6th: $8,500

7th—8th: $7,000

9th—10th: $4,000

11th—50th: $2,000

Tournament Preview

The duos competition is going to feature the Big Bonus scoring system previously used during both the Summer Skirmish and earlier in the Fall Skirmish.

It's a balanced format that awards three points for a Victory Royale, two points for finishing second or third and one point for coming in fourth or fifth. It also grants a point for three or four eliminations, two points for five or six eliminations and three points for seven or more eliminations.

In an effort to add further incentive to play aggressively, teams can earn a bonus point for each kill after their seventh combined.

Other bonuses include $50,000 for each win during the Grand Finals and $50,000 for the most eliminations during the six-match finale.

The key question is whether moving to a LAN setting, where all 100 players will be operating from the same location at TwitchCon, will eliminate the lag problems that have often plagued Fortnite tournaments when players are competing from their home setups.

Liquid Poach, one of the top players in the world, commented on the consistent server issues after the Week 5 tournament was marred by late-game lag:

Similar issues on Sunday, when there's $400,000 on the line, would likely cause a major uproar among pro players who've spent countless hours in scrim matches preparing for this event.

Meanwhile, the Stream-vitational will include 50 streamers and other content creators paired with 50 TwitchCon attendees selected by random draw.

They will play two solo games with placement-based prizing based on their final position in the match. There's also a $10,000 bonus for the most eliminations in each game.

That's followed by the duos game with the same format. It's a chance for the select group of lucky fans to team up with some of their favorite Fortnite players from around the world.

Ultimately, Epic Games needs the TwitchCon atmosphere to deliver a memorable end to the Fortnite Fall Skirmish, leaving all of the concerns about lag in the rearview mirror.

While it's impossible to doubt the popularity of the smash-hit video game, it's still in the process of proving itself as a legitimate option in the Esports competitive community. Part of that is delivering seamlessly on the biggest stages, and this weekend in San Jose certainly fits the bill.