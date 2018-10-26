ESPN College Gameday 2018: TV Schedule and Predictions for Week 9 Location

John Raoux/Associated Press

It's a 6-1, SEC battle between the No. 9 Florida Gators and No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs on the Week 9 edition of ESPN College GameDay.

Despite major names like Tim Tebow, Matthew Stafford and many others over the years, this is the first time the marquee show will head to Jacksonville since 2005.

Call it a continuation of firsts of sorts, as last week College GameDay went to Pullman and watched as Washington State pulled off a stunning upset of Oregon, 34-20. Jacksonville won't host an "upset" per se, but it will feature season-long implications for the SEC and national title picture.

College GameDay Week 9 Info

Date: Saturday, October 27

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 3:30 p.m.

Location: TIAA Bank Field



Watch: CBS



Live Stream: CBSSports.com



Preview

Despite the matching records, these are two SEC teams heading in seemingly different directions.

Florida had a hiccup in its second game against Kentucky, going down 27-16, which in hindsight isn't bad at all considering those Wildcats are now 6-1 as well.

The Gators have been on a roll ever since, rattling off five in a row, including a 13-6 takedown of then-No. 23 Mississippi State followed by a 27-19 win over then-No. 5 LSU.

A defense that has only allowed more than 23 points in a game three times this year gets the headlines at times, but the Gators keep getting solid play from Feleipe Franks under center, who has 15 touchdowns against five interceptions and has helped balance an offense boasting a 5.1 per-carry average on the ground.

For Florida head coach Dan Mullen, this year has embodied his patient approach to the quarterback position, as he told Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union.



"I think Feleipe has gotten comfortable with us trying to put him in good situations," Mullen said. "I think that builds his confidence. The more we do, the more we get to know each other and how we perform, I think he gets more confident in the plays that we’re going to call and what we’re going to do."

That patient approach has led to a battle with a dangerous Georgia team with its back against the wall.

The Bulldogs looked dominant until mid-October, winning six in a row and four in SEC play before going to LSU and getting smacked around in 36-16 fashion. Not only is Georgia trying to figure things it out, it has to avoid looking ahead to a showdown with Kentucky.

Efficient play from Jake Fromm, who has 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, went out the window against the Tigers. A strong run defense there forced him to the air for 34 attempts—more than 10 above his highest count before then—with just one touchdown and two interceptions.

The performance has naturally led to whispers about a quarterback controversy:

Smart's team had a bye week to figure things out, so the extra prep time adds another layer of intrigue to a heavyweight battle.

If Georgia navigates some of its personal hurdles well and catches Florida off guard, the Bulldogs will head into a battle with Kentucky riding high.

Prediction



Oddsmakers like the Bulldogs by a touchdown here, according to OddsShark.

But it's a tough sell, right? Florida has steadily built momentum and confidence in a starting quarterback all season, in the process taking down two ranked SEC opponents while riding a five-game tear into Saturday afternoon.

Georgia, on the other hand, has had an extra week to sit around and dwell on a loss to a team Florida already beat and could have a quarterback problem on its hands. Switching out players under center in the middle of a game goes wrong more often than it goes right.

In a physical affair, the team with a steadier situation under center will see a strong ground game emerge as a result. In the SEC, that means ball control and steady defense should win out, moving the needle to a Florida escape.

Prediction: Florida 24, Georgia 21