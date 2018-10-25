Full Predictions for Champions Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution 2018

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Evolution is the culmination of the past few years of work revamping the women's division. Because it only has two titles on the main roster, those matches are the most important.

Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown women's title against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will put the Raw women's title up against Nikki Bella.

Let's go through what we know in order to make some predictions for the two champions.

Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella

You would think a match featuring one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time would be easy to predict, but it's the other way around.

Nikki Bella is never going to be portrayed as someone who can offer Rousey a challenge in a fair fight, but cheating can even the odds for anyone.

Nikki will likely have Brie in her corner, and while Rousey should be able to handle both women on her own, she doesn't have eyes in the back of her head. Brie could provide Nikki with a believable advantage.

Rousey has been present more than expected during her title reign, but we don't know the specifics of her contract. If she gets to take time off between storylines like Brock Lesnar, Rousey might not end up having a long reign.

However, Evolution is the first women's pay-per-view. WWE wants people to talk about this event after it's over, and the best way to do that is to have Rousey emerge victoriously.

Prediction: Rousey retains

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

The SmackDown women's champion might be a heel on paper, but the crowd has done nothing but cheer for her since she turned on her best friend at SummerSlam.

The Lass Kicker has always been popular, but the reason she is getting more love from the crowd is that WWE is finally using her in a satisfying way.

Her promos are no longer cheesy babyface speeches, and her level of aggression has risen exponentially since turning heel. This whole storyline has made her a more interesting character in general.

Unfortunately, her reign may be short-lived so management can book a title change for the PPV. Belts changing hands always creates a little buzz for an event.

Ending Lynch's title reign this quickly would obviously put more heat on The Queen, but it would also help extend this feud a little longer.

This could go either way, but there is always the possibility WWE will have the NXT Women's Championship change hands and keep both main-roster titles right where they are.

Flair could easily end up walking out of Evolution as the new champion, but Lynch retaining makes more sense in the long run.

Prediction: Lynch keeps her title

What are your predictions for Rousey vs. Bella and Lynch vs. Flair?