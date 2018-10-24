Bill Self Says Kansas Doesn't Give Improper Benefits to Recruits

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2018

Kansas coach Bill Self listens during the Big 12 Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Bill Self offered his firmest denial of any impropriety by himself or his coaching staff after a former Adidas executive and others were found guilty in court Wednesday as part of an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

"My staff and I have not and do not offer improper inducements nor are we aware of any third-party's attempt to do so," Self told reporters.

Self said the team plans to hold out forward Silvio De Sousa for the time being. The Kansas coach is alleged to have requested an Adidas executive pay De Sousa's guardian $20,000 as part of a pay-for-play agreement.

De Sousa will undergo an eligibility investigation.

Former Adidas employees James Gatto and Merl Code, as well as agent Christian Dawkins, were convicted on federal fraud charges Wednesday. Testimony also alleged that Adidas had ties to a $90,000 payment to the mother of former Kansas guard Billy Preston.

"Any time someone punches you, I think your initial reaction is to punch back," Self told reporters. "But sometimes the best thing you can do is nothing."

Kansas has to this point stuck by Self. The Jayhawks were ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 coming into the season.

