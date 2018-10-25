NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Damaryius Thomas, DeVante Parker and More

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The NFL trade deadline traditionally doesn't bring about the flurry of activity that trade deadlines in other sports do. However, this year could be the start of a new trend. At the very least, the lead up to the 2018 trade deadline—which is at 4 p.m. ET on October 30—has been unusually active.

We've already seen players like Carlos Hyde, Amari Cooper and Damon Harrison moved, and there are five days to go.

Whether or not we actually see more headline-grabbing moves, the rumor mill will keep churning until the deadline strikes. We're here to examine some of the latest trade rumors heading into the weekend.

Demaryius Thomas Not on the Block

The Denver Broncos are still technically in the playoff hunt at 3-4, but their chances of overtaking the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West are extremely slim. A loss to the Chiefs this weekend could essentially end Denver's bid in the division.

Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Denver shipping off some of its assets it doesn't see as part of the future for the right price. Wideout Demaryius Thomas could be just such a piece.

The 30-year-old receiver has a year left on his contract after this season but just $3.53 million of dead cap on that deal. He could be a cap casualty in the spring, anyway, so moving him would make a ton of sense.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "several teams" have inquired about Thomas.

However, the Broncos aren't actively shopping Thomas and do not have immediate plans to move him, per Mike Klis of 9 News Denver:

There's a big difference between actively shopping a player and listening to offers, and if the right one comes along, Thomas could still be on the move. Heading into Sunday's game with the Chiefs, though, the Broncos likely believe they still have a shot this season and will want to hang onto one of their better offensive pieces.

Teams Interested in DeVante Parker

Thomas is the kind of veteran receiver contending teams could view as a final piece. Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, on the other hand, is the kind of young receiver teams could look to coax the potential from.

Parker hasn't seen the field much this season—just two games and two receptions—he is a former first-round pick who has flashed that potential in the past. This recently led Parker's agent to come out and criticize Dolphins head coach Adam Gase for not playing Parker against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

Parker, for his part, has tried to distance himself from his agent's stance.

"I can't control what he says," Parker said, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. "I didn't feel that way about coach. That's his own opinion."

Regardless of how Parker actually feels about his coach, the Dolphins are listening to offers for him. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Miami has heard from multiple teams about Parker, including the Philadelphia Eagles:

Eagles Also Looking to Cornerback Help

Like the Broncos, the Eagles are sitting at 3-4 and are facing the prospect of the division getting away from them. However, the defending Super Bowl champions are in the middle of their championship window and are more likely to be buyers than sellers before the deadline.

"They're motivated," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora recently told 94WIP's Marks & Reese Show. "They know where their holes are. They're always among the most proactive organizations in the league. They have forward-thinking evaluators and decision-makers, and they have an owner who is willing to spend."

In addition to showing interest in Parker, Philadelphia would like some secondary help, per La Canfora:

Shoring up the back end of the defense, which is surrendering 269.7 yards per game through the air (24th in the NFL), could help the Eagles get their season back on track.

Any new addition would have some time to learn the playbook too, as Philadelphia will follow Sunday's London game with the Jacksonville Jaguars with their bye week.