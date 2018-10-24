Yadier Molina Wins MLB's 2018 Roberto Clemente Award

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina rounds the bases after his grand slam during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington. The Cardinals won 11-8. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was named this year's winner of the Roberto Clemente Award:

While the veteran is always among the best at his position, this honor is mostly due to work off the field. According to ESPN, Molina has spent much of this year providing aid to his native Puerto Rico after the devastation from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"I feel very honored, very proud to receive the Roberto Clemente Award," Molina told ESPN's Marly Rivera. "It really is a dream come true. Obviously we help others not thinking about getting awards. You bring aid because it comes from your heart. You want to help people because it comes from the heart. It's never about looking for awards. But I feel very happy that our team at Fundación 4 (Foundation 4) is being recognized."

 

                

