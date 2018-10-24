Ex-Coach Al Golden Sues Miami, Alleging University Owes Him $3 Million

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

Miami head coach Al Golden runs onto the field after his team defeated Virginia Tech 30-20 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Joe Skipper/Associated Press

The University of Miami is being sued for $3 million by former head football coach Al Golden

Per TMZ Sports, Golden's lawsuit states he is owed "separation pay" from the contract extension he signed prior to being fired by the school in 2015.   

TMZ notes it's "unclear" how Golden arrived at the $3 million sum in his lawsuit, but his 2011 contract extension was "loaded with incentives."

Among the incentives Golden could receive were up to $2.94 million in the ninth year of the deal from third parties and radio appearances and a $750,000 bonus if Miami won the national championship. 

Miami added four more years to Golden's initial deal in 2011, intending to keep him with the school through the 2020 season. He was fired in October 2015 after a 58-0 loss against Clemson. 

The Hurricanes went 32-25 in five seasons under Golden. They made back-to-back bowl appearances in 2013 and '14, losing both games. 

Golden is currently working as the Detroit Lions linebackers coach. 

Related

    No. 1 High School QB and OU Commit Ruled Ineligible

    College Football logo
    College Football

    No. 1 High School QB and OU Commit Ruled Ineligible

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Could the 'Defending Champs' Get a Shot at a Real Title?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Could the 'Defending Champs' Get a Shot at a Real Title?

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Cold Conditions Expected for Struggling Canes on the Road

    Miami Hurricanes Football logo
    Miami Hurricanes Football

    Cold Conditions Expected for Struggling Canes on the Road

    InsideTheU
    via InsideTheU

    Addressing Miami's Early 2020 Decommitments

    Miami Hurricanes Football logo
    Miami Hurricanes Football

    Addressing Miami's Early 2020 Decommitments

    InsideTheU
    via InsideTheU