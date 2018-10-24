Ex-Coach Al Golden Sues Miami, Alleging University Owes Him $3 Million

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

The University of Miami is being sued for $3 million by former head football coach Al Golden.

Per TMZ Sports, Golden's lawsuit states he is owed "separation pay" from the contract extension he signed prior to being fired by the school in 2015.

TMZ notes it's "unclear" how Golden arrived at the $3 million sum in his lawsuit, but his 2011 contract extension was "loaded with incentives."

Among the incentives Golden could receive were up to $2.94 million in the ninth year of the deal from third parties and radio appearances and a $750,000 bonus if Miami won the national championship.

Miami added four more years to Golden's initial deal in 2011, intending to keep him with the school through the 2020 season. He was fired in October 2015 after a 58-0 loss against Clemson.

The Hurricanes went 32-25 in five seasons under Golden. They made back-to-back bowl appearances in 2013 and '14, losing both games.

Golden is currently working as the Detroit Lions linebackers coach.