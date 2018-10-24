Kobe Bryant Learned to Tap-Dance to Protect Against Injury During Lakers Career

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

In order to strengthen his ankles and protect against a possible injury, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant exchanged his signature Nikes for tap-dancing shoes.

Bryant revealed in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he took up tap-dancing. The 18-time NBA All-Star said his dancing was "kept secret for obvious reasons." Bryant also provided an entertaining anecdote about his first time at a dance studio, when he was joined by six- and seven-year-old children for the class.

The discussion begins around the 1:57 mark of the video below:

Bryant certainly isn't the first sports star to embrace the benefits of including dance into his training routine. Football legends Herschel Walker and Lynn Swann both practiced ballet decades ago to aid their playing careers.

Give Bryant credit for thinking outside the box as he tried to improve his durability on the court.