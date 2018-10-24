Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Oregon owns the edge in the recent series with Arizona, winning seven of the last nine meetings straight up, going 5-4 against the spread along the way. The Ducks will play as road favorites of almost double digits when they dance with the Wildcats for Homecoming on Saturday night in Tuscon.

College football point spread: The Ducks opened as 9.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 43.0-28.8 Ducks (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oregon Ducks can cover the spread

Oregon is looking to bounce back this week after losing at Washington State last week 34-20. The Ducks fell down to the Cougars 27-0 at the half, rallied all the way back to within 27-20 midway through the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback as their two-game winning streak came to an end.

On the day Oregon lost on the stat sheet, but what really hurt was poor tackling on an early Washington State touchdown run and a potential interception that was taken away from a Ducks defender when OU was trying to get the ball back only down by one score. Oregon also twice settled for short field goals on possessions that reached the Cougars' six-yard line.

Two weeks ago the Ducks knocked off Washington 30-27 in overtime.

Why the Arizona Wildcats can cover the spread

After winning three of four games into October, Arizona is now looking to halt a two-game losing skid following a tough 31-30 decision at UCLA last week. The Wildcats trailed the Bruins 17-7 at the half but scored the first 13 points out of the locker room to take a lead. Arizona later fell down 31-27 early in the fourth quarter, pulled to within one point with six minutes to go but couldn't get the ball back.

On the night, playing with their backup quarterback, the Wildcats racked up 520 yards of offense, 289 on the ground and 231 through the air. But they lost the turnover battle 3-1, resulting in at least a minus-3 point differential, which was just enough to lose.

Arizona did, however, cover as a 10-point dog. Of the Wildcats' five losses this season three have come by a total of 10 points.

Smart betting pick

Oregon won this matchup last season 48-28 but that was a 35-28 game into the fourth quarter. Also, the extra week of practice should help Arizona's backup quarterback. The Ducks may still win this one outright but smart money takes the Homecoming dog.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in Oregon's last five games vs Arizona.

The total has gone under in four of Arizona's last five games.

Arizona is 3-0 SU and ATS in its last three games at home vs teams with winning records.

