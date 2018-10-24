Kansas to Withhold Silvio De Sousa from Games Pending Eligibility Review

FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during the first half of a regional final game against Duke in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, in Omaha, Neb. Kansas and North Carolina State are the latest schools to be swept up in a bribery scandal involving college basketball. A rewritten indictment released Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in New York alleges that an Adidas representative, who no longer works for the company, arranged for payments to parents of athletes willing to commit to the schools. No players are directly named, but specific details make clear the indictment is describing former North Carolina State star Dennis Smith Jr. and Kansas player Silvio De Sousa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Kansas sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa will be withheld from games, pending an eligibility review.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self announced the news in a statement and noted that De Sousa will not play in Thursday's exhibition game against Emporia State:

Last season, the Angola native appeared in 20 games for the Jayhawks and averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 68.1 percent from the field.

Earlier this month, the attorney representing former Adidas executive Jim Gatto saidduring a trial regarding corruption in college basketball that he paid De Sousa $20,000 to ensure he would attend Kansas.

Gatto, Adidas consultant Merl Code and agent Christian Dawkins were all charged with conspiracy and fraud amid allegations that they paid players to attend certain schools and to sign with Adidas after college.

Dylan Lysen of KUSports.com reported on Oct. 3 that experts believed De Sousa could be ruled ineligible to play at Kansas.

Those same experts were uncertain if Kansas would be forced to vacate wins and last season's Final Four appearance, however.

After attending IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, 247Sports rated De Sousa as a 4-star prospect and the No. 32 overall player in the Class of 2017.

De Sousa was expected to play a bigger role at Kansas in 2018-19 after primarily being utilized as a reserve during his freshman campaign.

No. 1 Kansas will open regular-season play against the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

