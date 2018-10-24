Jets Place Bilal Powell on IR with Neck Injury, Sign Safety Ibraheim Campbell

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they placed running back Bilal Powell on injured reserve and signed safety Ibraheim Campbell.

Powell suffered a neck injury during Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.