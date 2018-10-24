Jets Place Bilal Powell on IR with Neck Injury, Sign Safety Ibraheim Campbell

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) is helped off the field after being hurt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they placed running back Bilal Powell on injured reserve and signed safety Ibraheim Campbell.

Powell suffered a neck injury during Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

