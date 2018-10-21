Bilal Powell Won't Return vs. Vikings After Suffering Neck Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell suffered a neck injury in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team announced Powell wouldn't return.



Prior to exiting, he ran for 20 yards on five carries and had one reception for five yards.

Powell has been largely healthy over the past couple of seasons, but he hasn't been able to parlay that good fortune into robust statistical output.

Last season, Powell managed 942 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage—numbers that didn't compare favorably to the 1,110 yards and five scores he posted in 2016. He managed 4.3 yards per carry, his lowest clip since 2014, to go with just 23 receptions.

Through his first six games in 2018, Powell logged 323 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and one touchdown as part of a timeshare with Isaiah Crowell.

With Powell banged up, some additional touches should be available for Crowell and rookie sixth-round pick Trenton Cannon moving forward.