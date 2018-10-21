Bilal Powell Won't Return vs. Vikings After Suffering Neck Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Bilal Powell #29 of the New York Jets runs with the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns won 21-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell suffered a neck injury in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team announced Powell wouldn't return.

Prior to exiting, he ran for 20 yards on five carries and had one reception for five yards.

Powell has been largely healthy over the past couple of seasons, but he hasn't been able to parlay that good fortune into robust statistical output.

Last season, Powell managed 942 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage—numbers that didn't compare favorably to the 1,110 yards and five scores he posted in 2016. He managed 4.3 yards per carry, his lowest clip since 2014, to go with just 23 receptions.

Through his first six games in 2018, Powell logged 323 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and one touchdown as part of a timeshare with Isaiah Crowell.

With Powell banged up, some additional touches should be available for Crowell and rookie sixth-round pick Trenton Cannon moving forward.

Related

    Roberts with the A1 Coverage 💪🎥

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Roberts with the A1 Coverage 💪🎥

    nyjets
    via Twitter

    McCown Recognizes Jets Finding Identity Amidst 3-3 Start

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    McCown Recognizes Jets Finding Identity Amidst 3-3 Start

    New York Jets
    via New York Jets

    Report: Cowboys Very Interested in Amari

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Very Interested in Amari

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Chargers 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter