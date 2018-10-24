Raiders Trade Rumors: 'Everyone Is Available' After Amari Cooper Deal

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly willing to consider offers for anybody on their roster ahead of the Oct. 30 trade deadline after dealing wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic responded to a reader question Tuesday about whether offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele could get moved by stating "everyone is available" (via Rotoworld).

The Raiders have struggled to a 1-5 record in the first season under returning head coach Jon Gruden. He led the team from 1998 through 2001 before getting traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guiding the Bucs to a Super Bowl XXXVII triumph.

Tafur reported some Oakland players have questioned the coach's "accountability" after he traded Cooper and superstar edge-rusher Khalil Mack. The latter's been dominant for the Chicago Bears, while the Raiders' pass rush has been weak during the season's first half.

"When what you say and what you do are two different things, there is a problem," an unnamed Raiders player told The Athletic. "We all have to believe in each other and pull in one direction."

Gruden told ESPN's Chris Mortensen the Raiders aren't planning a fire sale.

"We're not trading anyone else," he said. "We're trying to stay competitive and figure out a way to compete this next game [against the Indianapolis Colts]."

Osemele, quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Jordy Nelson and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie are among the veterans who could generate interest should the Raiders make more moves.

Despite Gruden's comments, it's clear the team is looking toward the future, which means it wouldn't be a surprise to see a few more deals where the Raiders send older players to playoff contenders so they can continue stockpiling draft picks.