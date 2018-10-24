PSG Reportedly Make Contact with Sevilla over Wissam Ben Yedder

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Wissam Ben Yedder and have been in touch regarding the Sevilla forward.

According to Le10 Sport (h/t Sport), PSG view the Frenchman as a possible candidate to replace Edinson Cavani at the Parc des Princes and have got the ball rolling in their efforts to recruit him.

Ben Yedder turned down an offer from PSG when he signed for Sevilla in 2016, and it's said he's happy to remain with the Spanish club, but he might consider a switch if Cavani were to move on as it would open up a path to regular appearances in the French capital.

The 28-year-old has been a fine acquisition for Sevilla since his arrival from Toulouse, having scored 49 goals in 99 appearances for the Spanish side.

He's a force to be reckoned with in European competition, too:

This season, he has contributed nine goals and four assists in all competitions already, helping Sevilla reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and to fourth in La Liga, just two points behind leaders Barcelona.

Sports writer Jonas Giaever feels the striker deserves more recognition:

Ben Yedder is at the peak of his powers, and he's three years younger than Cavani, who will turn 32 in February.

Few players are as prolific as the Uruguayan, but with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the side, PSG don't necessarily need their centre-forward to score 30 or more goals per season provided he's still contributing, and Ben Yedder has much to offer.

If they can promise him a significant role at the club, he may be tempted to join them this time around.