WWE SmackDown Results: Bryan and Styles Intensify Feud and Biggest Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

The October 23 episode of WWE SmackDown did what the brand has become accustomed to over the last few months: it slowly, steadily continued to tell its stories without leaning on cheap angles or grandiose storyline developments.

Everything made sense within the context of the ongoing storylines and the result was a brisk show that did not overstay its welcome but did put emphasis on the necessary Superstars and feuds.

Find out what the biggest takeaways from the USA Network presentation were with this recap of Tuesday's episode.