WWE SmackDown Results: Bryan and Styles Intensify Feud and Biggest Takeaways
The October 23 episode of WWE SmackDown did what the brand has become accustomed to over the last few months: it slowly, steadily continued to tell its stories without leaning on cheap angles or grandiose storyline developments.
Everything made sense within the context of the ongoing storylines and the result was a brisk show that did not overstay its welcome but did put emphasis on the necessary Superstars and feuds.
Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles Continue Build for WWE Championship Match
WWE has taken a rather traditional approach to the AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan match at Crown Jewel, opting to present them as fellow babyfaces whose trust in each other deteriorates from week to week.
Last week, a miscommunication cost them a victory against The Usos. This week, an errant Phenomenal Forearm from Styles to Bryan cost them the rematch against Jimmy and Jey. Immediately following the match, during a backstage interview, Bryan hurled accusations that Styles' flub was not-so-innocent.
The mounting tension between the SmackDown babyfaces will inevitably lead to the blowup between them, presumably on the final episode before Crown Jewel, and lead to more heat for a feud that came from out of nowhere with no real rhyme or reason for existing other than to give die-hard fans something to sink their teeth into.
Tuesday's developments were solidly and efficiently accomplished without any need for an extravagant or unnecessary angle. Sometimes, it really does behoove WWE Creative to keep it simple.
World Cup Dominates in-Ring Action
The in-ring content of Tuesday's show was dominated by hype for the upcoming World Cup tournament to take place at Crown Jewel.
Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy headlined the broadcast, with The Viper going over via RKO, while Rey Mysterio battled Miz in a match he won with his 619-springboard splash combo.
It was more than Raw has done to put over the tournament as a significant ordeal. The SmackDown brand at least put effort into hyping it rather than having Kurt Angle read off a cue card, as Raw did. That they actually have full-time Superstars involved rather than part-timers who are not available from show to show does not hurt.
Yes, the tournament is flawed. Yes, the Crown Jewel show really should not take place as we know it. If both have to, though, at least Tuesday's show did something to make fans want to see it.
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch Should Headline WWE Evolution
The final hype for Sunday's Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship featured Becky Lynch traveling to the Performance Center to interrupt a speech from Charlotte Flair to the women of NXT.
There, she was her typical awesome self, cutting a promo that warned the students of making friends because all they do is hold you down and stab you in the back. From there, she unleashed on Flair, igniting a brawl that needed to be broken up by the NXT athletes.
The feud between the two has been so good, so intense that it more-than-deserves the opportunity to headline a WWE Evolution pay-per-view on Sunday that does not have much else going for it.
Given the quality of their matches to this point, it has the potential to be a real show-stealer and a bout we all look back upon as one of the best in WWE women's wrestling history.
Shane McMahon's No Good, Very Meaningless Return
Shane McMahon returned to SmackDown for the first time in months and...did nothing more than put over the World Cup tournament for Crown Jewel.
Yes, the prodigal son made his return to WWE television and did nothing but cut an insignificant promo. Shouldn't one of the most recognizable stars in the industry be doing something a little more meaningful when he returns from a long hiatus?
One would think so.
And maybe he will.
Tuesday night, though, his return felt out of place and wasted on such nonfactor of a segment.
Most definitely disappointing given how he could be used to provide a spark of sorts to the SmackDown product.